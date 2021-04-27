5G in Aviation Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by increasing demand for faster Internet speeds and surge in usage of smart devices. Rising focus on newer technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and improve passenger experience in air travel are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead. In February 2020, Nokia deployed 5G private wireless network for virtual inspection trial for Lufthansa Technik, which is a global provider of technical aircraft services. The hyper fast 5G network will eliminate the need for customers to physically attend servicing by allowing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor.

The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the 5G in Aviation industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the 5G in Aviation market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global 5G in Aviation market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global 5G in Aviation market are Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in aviation market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, end-use, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small Cells Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 5G Infrastructure for Airport Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport Retail Communication & Security Smart Connected Airports 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft Drone Operations Flight Operations Connected Aircrafts



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the 5G in Aviation market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

