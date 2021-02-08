5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Share to Surpass USD 90 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 75.4%

According to the research report, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market to surpass USD 90 billion by 2030 from USD 0.50 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 75.4% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30.

5G fixed wireless access uses wireless mobile network infrastructure instead of fixed lines. It enables a rapid and fair broadband service to be built. Fixed wireless connectivity, with the assistance of wireless networking devices or systems, makes communications between two fixed locations or buildings. Fixed wireless service with a radio or other wireless connections is carried out by wireless communication devices or systems. Fixed wireless is, in general, part of a wireless LAN infrastructure. A fixed wireless link’s primary purpose is to enable data communication between the two sites or buildings. Connections to fixed wireless data (FWD) are also a cost-effective alternative to fiber leasing or cable installation between buildings. Fixed wireless connectivity is not a new concept for the industry, however. WiMAX & LTE can be viewed as a workaround for fixed wireless connectivity.

Growing demand for high-speed internet access coupled with superior broadband coverage that has minimal power consumption and latency is due to the growth of this sector. Furthermore, the increasing introduction of superior technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT)/machine-to-machine (M2M) millimeter-wave deployed through the 5 G FWA also contributes to the growth of the global market. In addition, the growing demand for faster internet connectivity among customers is spurring the demand for fixed wireless access with efficient connectivity due to the increasing data size and the increase in the number of devices connected to the system.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Segments

Services Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented by type as hardware and services. The services segment dominated the market with a revenue share of XX.X% in 2020 owing to the availability of many types of services, including the connectivity of several devices needed for smart and secure cars, smart houses, smart schools, smart cities, education, and healthcare improvements, while also offering a highly efficient and safer place to live. Through deploying the cellular mobile network facility rather than using traditional fixed-line networks, 5G fixed wireless access appears to be a robust way to offer uninterrupted internet connectivity to household users. Safe and secure high-speed internet connectivity is important for the transport industry because it is necessary to deliver on time the much-needed materials such as grocery supplies, hardware goods, new vehicles via the path. Ultra-fast internet connectivity via 5G fixed wireless network networks guarantees on-time delivery service.

Commercial Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market share is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The greater market share of XX% in 2018 is held by the residential segment and it is expected to dominate the global market primarily attributed to the fact that with no installation problems, residential customers earn gigabits of speed at the best competitive cost. The government as the user is expected to build and use a private wireless high-speed network to be implemented as a public network. Industrial and enterprise consumers will only need integrated communications and integration with the already operating public communication internet service providers to achieve the introduction of the private network as a public high-speed network by utilizing their own telecommunications infrastructure. However, the commercial segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for High-speed Data Connectivity

Growing adoption of connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart devices, in many commercial and residential applications, such as distance learning, autonomous driving, multi-user gaming, video conferencing, and live streaming, as well as in telemedicine and augmented reality, is expected to generate the need for fixed wireless connectivity solutions for 5G to achieve expanded coverage. 5G network software is capable of delivering ample bandwidth to further boost data traffic. It has 10 to 100 times more bandwidth and high-speed data services than 3G and 4G networks provide. The growing demand for high-speed broadband services is therefore expected to drive the development of the market for 5G fixed wireless connectivity in the immediate future.

Strategic Collaborations and Substantial investments by Various Stakeholders

Substantial investments aimed at 5G technology creation are expected to accelerate the growth of the 5 G fixed wireless connectivity market. Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson are some of the main businesses that are ideally placed to benefit from 5 G technology growth. Ericsson, for instance, is at the forefront of investments and the production of 5 G hardware with a market capitalization of approximately $25 billion. Ericsson is also proactively engaged with key mobile operators worldwide, such as SK Telecom Company Ltd. of South Korea, China Mobile (CHL) of China, and Verizon, AT&T of the United States, in testing projects and field trials. In addition, Nokia and Qualcomm, Inc., which have a market capitalization of approximately $18.5 billion and $81 billion respectively, are both focused on investing aggressively in building the worldwide 5 G infrastructure that is also expected to contribute to the global market.

Restrain

Cost and Environmental Challenges Associated with Millimeter-wave Technology

It is expected that 5 G infrastructures will alter current methods of communication. While the 5 G infrastructure is still in its infancy, a number of businesses and government agencies are promoting the implementation and deployment of 5 G technology with an increased investment to carry out R&D activities. Increased investment is required to upgrade existing 5G networks to replace existing components or add new ones, such as access networks, gateways, switches, and routing components, resulting in high capital requirements. In addition, service providers are keen to deploy 5G to give their customers new low-cost services that are supposed to reduce the key source of revenue for telecommunications companies, leading telecommunications companies to not be able to invest in new technology that might reduce their revenue.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: Regions

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market in North America held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2020 and is also expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as demand for high-speed Internet access is growing rapidly, as businesses are investing heavily in fixed wireless connections. As the US is known to have the largest user base and a similar trend, which is expected to continue with the addition of new subscribers, North America dominates the market. The deployment of fixed wireless networks not only offers high-speed internet but also allows users to make use of the infrastructure in serviced areas. Asia-Pacific is an increasingly rising region, as favorable government norms and policies promote the introduction of 5 G mobile services by 2020 by domestic companies. In order to join the 5 G network market in the APAC Region, different companies have also introduced collaboration and alliance strategies.

Competitive Landscape:

5G Fixed Wireless Access market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland) hold a substantial market share in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market. Other players analyzed in this report are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Inseego (US), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (US), Vodafone (UK), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), and CableFree (UK) among others.

Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, in March 2020 – Ericsson announced a collaboration with Newport Utilities to build its first fixed wireless access (FWA) network in Tennessee. The network is expected to bring high-speed internet access to rural portions of its Tennessee service territory.

