5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue Projections by 2027

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Outlook – 2026

Fixed wireless access enables the connection between two fixed locations or buildings with help of wireless communication devices or systems. The wireless communication devices or systems perform the fixed wireless operation with a radio or other wireless links. Generally, fixed wireless is part of a wireless LAN infrastructure. The prime objective of a fixed wireless link is to enable data communications between the two sites or buildings. Fixed wireless data (FWD) links are often a cost-effective alternative to leasing fiber or installing cables between the buildings. Although, fixed wireless access is not a new industry term. WiMAX & LTE can be considered as a fixed wireless access solution. The major difference between a 5G fixed wireless access solution and any other FWA solution is their performance.

The major companies profiled in the 5G fixed wireless access market share include Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Ericsson, Mimosa Networks Inc., Cohere Technologies Inc., Siklu Communication Ltd., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and others.

WiMAX is the widely accepted wireless solution that provides downloading speeds of 10 Mbps while LTE solution provides downloading speeds from 10 to 100 Mbps. A 5G solution is capable of providing speed in gigabits per second. 5G can provide downloading speed around 25 Gbps. This speed is 10 to 20 times faster than the 4G speed. Thus, owing to faster speeds and low latency, this technology directly competes with fiber-like or high-speed broadband access networks. Furthermore, growth in demand for high-speed internet connectivity is expected to drive the 5G fixed wireless access market growth.

Moreover, increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) are some of the other factors that boost the 5G fixed wireless access industry. Further, the rise in data traffic would force network operators to provide high-speed bandwidth to their consumers. Therefore, as 5G provides more bandwidth than 4G and 3G, the 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow. However, high infrastructural costs may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global 5G fixed wireless access market include growth in demand for high-speed internet connectivity and broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption and, increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT) and millimeter-wave in 5G FWA. However, delay in making decisions related to the standardization of spectrum allocation, high infrastructural costs, and adverse impact on the environment are expected to restrain the global 5G fixed wireless access market growth during the forecast period.

The 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented based on offering, demography, application, and region. Based on offering, the market is categorized into hardware and services. The hardware is further classified as access units and CPE. Based on demography, it is categorized into urban, semi-urban, and rural. Based on application, it is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the 5G fixed wireless access market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The 5G fixed wireless access market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Demography

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



