5G Equipment Market 2019 is coming to focus use cases, challenges and future potential Profitable Growth, Revenue, Business Overview with Analog Devices, KT Corp., AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., NTT DOCOMO

The 5G Equipment Market Report study explains all important statistics such as market size, development plans, and growth trajectories. Key Investment Casting Provides in-depth information on market participants, product portfolio, market share and capacity. Global 5G Equipment Market was valued at US$ 368.31 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5983.04 Million by 2022.

5G is fifth generation wireless broadband technology which operates with a 5-gigahertz signal and delivers speeds more than the earlier technologies. 5G technology offers lower latency to be more responsive, the ability to connect numerous smart devices at once and greater speed to move more data. This technology is the key constituent in establishing a connected society by enabling instant communication by enabling universal connectivity to every connected gadget and to empower real-time and reliable communication.

Top Key Players: Analog Devices, KT Corp., AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., NTT DOCOMO, Cisco, Ericsson, Vodafone, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm, Nokia, Orange Business Services, Samsung, Fujitsu, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, and ZTE among others.

The factors driving the 5G Equipment Market are the increasing demand for high speed data connectivity across the globe and rising demand for broadband services over mobile networks. Growth in social media usage, cloud computing and rise in digital media being sent and received across the internet require high speed data connectivity. A Comprehensive 5G Equipment Market that worries regarding reports integrates factors that influence the showcase development. The worldwide Market Report provides the bulk of the most recent and up-to-date business knowledge covering the global market and also the future prospects for the market.

5G Equipment Market – By Type

Technology

Software-Defined Networking Mobile Edge Computing Network Functions Virtualization



Component

Cables & Connector Router Wireless Access Point Hardware Firewall



Infrastructure

Radio Access Network Macro Cell Small Cell



5G Equipment Market – By Application

Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures

Public Safety & Surveillance

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Electronics

5G Equipment Market – By Region

North America

U.S. Rest of North America



Europe

France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Latin America

Brazil Rest of Latin America



