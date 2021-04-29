5G Core Market Will Surpass USD 13163.1 Million by 2026

As per the report published by Facts and Factors, the global 5G Core market was valued at approximately USD 349.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 13163.1 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 69.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The 5G core network was designed from the ground up to support both virtualized and cloud-native implementations, including entirely software-based networking functions and services. The 5G Core authenticates users and devices, applies customized rules, and tracks device mobility before traffic is diverted to operator networks or the Internet.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/5g-core-market

Development of smart infrastructure paired with the demand for private 5G across enterprises

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to expand due to the development of smart Infrastructure and the rising demand for cloud-native and service-based architecture. However, data protection issues in the 5G core network could stymie 5G core network adoption over the forecast period. Furthermore, consumer demand for video and the transition in the industry toward the use of cloud technology has also contributed to the rapid increase in the amount of data carried by cellular networks. Vendors of 5G core equipment have a lot of room to expand.

Every line of business has seen a significant shift in the implementation of mission-critical business applications as a result of automation and digitalization. Most industries have undergone digital transformations to meet the increasing demand for operational agility among consumers and businesses. Because of 5G’s inherent ability to embrace network slicing, private LTE can be more widely used in the enterprise network. Technological advances and the evolving environment have paved the way for new business technologies to develop in a variety of industries.

North America is projected to Dominate Global 5G Core Market Growth

North America dominated the 5G core market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, and it is projected to continue to do so until the end of the forecast era. The United States held the maximum share in the North America 5G Core market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The United States has a sizable market share in North America, with prominent companies such as Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, Cisco, HPE, Oracle, and Casa Systems making major inroads. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific has the highest CAGR. Europe came in second place in terms of CAGR. Over the projected era, the digital transformation trend in business is expected to rise at a significant rate.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/5g-core-market

Major players in the 5G core market are:

Oracle, Athonet, Casa Systems, Mavenir, IPLOOK, Cumucore, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Metaswitch, Samsung, Affirmed Networks, NEC, Cisco, HPE, and Druid Software amongst others.

The Global 5G Core market is segmented as follows:

By Components:

Solutions

Services

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Network Functions:

AMF

PCF

NEF

SMF

UDM

AUSF

UPF

NRF

AF

NSSF

Others

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com