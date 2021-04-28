5G Core Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Samsung, Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, NEC, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard

“5G Core Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of 5G Core Market.

The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, URLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video, and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services. There are significant growth opportunities for 5G core vendors.

Telecom operators emphasize on eMBB services, industry 4.0 paved way for mMTC, development of smart infrastructure and differentiated 5G services via network slicing are some of the major factors driving the growth of the 5G core market. Moreover, low latency connectivity with URLLC and demand for private 5G across enterprises, government, and industrial sectors are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market

The reports cover key developments in the 5G Core market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 5G Core market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 5G Core market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Nokia

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Samsung

Affirmed Networks

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

The “Global 5G Core Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G Core market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global 5G Core market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G Core market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 5G core market is segmented on the basis of component, functions, end user, deployment model. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of functions, market is segmented as AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF, NRF, others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented as telecom operators, enterprises. On the basis of deployment model, market is segmented as cloud, on-premises.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting 5G Core market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global 5G Core Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G Core market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall 5G Core market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the 5G Core Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 5G Core Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of 5G Core Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global 5G Core Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

