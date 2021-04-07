5G Core Market, By Components (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Professional services, Managed Services), Network Functions (AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF), End user, Deployment mode (Cloud- Based, On-Premises) & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

The 5G Core market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 56.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is the key factor triggering the growth of global market. COVID-19 is affecting individuals around the globe resulting in demand for advance & digital technologies with well-built network. However, the 5G Core global market is heading an exponential growth and projected to regain enormously in the post-pandemic world.

North America region is found dominant in the global market, owing to the implementation of advanced technologies. The growth of connected devices & wireless connectivity and rising use of IoT-enabled devices had raised the demand for the new technology in the region. The 5G Core market is segmented by offerings, network function, application, deployment model and region. On the basis of network function, the global market is segmented into Policy Control Function, Unified Data Management Access and Mobility Management Function. The growth in telemedicine, smart grid, connected vehicle segment are anticipated to hold the largest share in the global market during base year, due to advanced features and wide range of activities served by these segments.

The research covers the current and historic 5G Core market size and its growth trend with company outline of key players/manufacturers: Affirmed Networks (US), Athonet (Italy), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Cumucore (Finland), Druid Software (Ireland), Ericsson (Sweden), IPLOOK (China), HPE (US), Huawei (China), Mavenir (US), Metaswitch (UK), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), Oracle (US), Samsung (South Korea) and ZTE (China) among others.

The 5G Core market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by radio technology, range, industry vertical and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

5G Core market is segmented by region and further by offerings, network function, application, deployment model and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G Core market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and 5G Core Market trend across the world. Also, it splits 5G Core market segmentation by offerings, network function, application, deployment model and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Offering

Solutions

Services Professional services Managed services



By Network Function

Access and mobility management function

Session management function

User plane function

Policy control function

Network exposure function

NF repository function

Unified data management

Authentication server function

Application function

Network slice selection function

Others

By Application

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Reason to purchase this 5G Core Market Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global 5G Core market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and 5G Core market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global 5G Core market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global 5G Core market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top 5G Core market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

