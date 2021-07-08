5G Connector Market Growth Analysis by Type, Configuration, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2021–2030

5G connector is a type of electrical connector for 5G network that operates at multi-megahertz radio frequencies. RF connectors are frequently used with coaxial cables and are meant to keep the coaxial design’s shielding. Better designs also reduce signal reflection and power loss by minimizing changes in transmission line impedance at the junction. Autonomous or self-driving automobiles will become a reality due to 5G’s extraordinary speed and connection. In the industrial sector for monitoring and directing robots on the production floor, high-speed communication is required. The growing use of 5G in both developed and emerging nations, such as South Korea, China, and India, is enhancing internet services and increasing the demand for supporting equipment. The 5G connector market size is growing at a rapid pace, which is increasing demand for 5G-compatible high-speed connectors.

The 5G connector market share is segmented into type, configuration, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into D-Type, DIN 41612, Jack, Phono, XLR, and others.

Based on configuration, it is bifurcated into board to board, wire to wire, and board to wire. Based on application, the market is categorized into wireless infrastructure, test measurement, aerospace aircraft, mobile broadband applications, network analyzing, and others. On the basis of end user market is divided into automotive, healthcare, industrial, real estate, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players operating in the 5G Connector industry are San-tron, Inc., Maury Microwave Corporation, Rosenberger, MMWave Tech, Junkosha, CommScope, Radiall, Huber+Suhner, MHD Co., Ltd, Pasternack Enterprises, Inc. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the 5G Connector Market and develop new products for enhancing their product portfolio.

Top Impacting Factors

The demand for high-speed network and larger LTE frequency has helped upgrading the telecom sector, which has increased the demand for 5G connectors. The increase in requirement of data center equipment upgrades will drive up the demand for high-performance backplane and mezzanine connectors that interact with power distribution, opening up potential for the 5G connector industry. Rapid advancements in the telecom industry are creating new potential for RF coaxial connectors, which is increasing the company’s potential and driving the need for 5G connectors.

5G Connector Market Trends:

New product launches to flourish the market

The new ERFV coax connectors from the TE Connectivity are designed for 5G applications. These RF components can be used in board-to-board and board-to-filter applications and have been demonstrated to be reliable with low misalignment and return loss. In August 2020, Lumberg Holding launched Series 03 circular connections for 5G mobile radio networks. They can handle signal and load currents up to 5 A. The 5g connector is available with IP40 or IP68 environmental sealing, depending on the mounting technique. From device connectors to its CUBO converter, HUBER + SUHNER offers connectivity equipment for devices and networks. The CUBO converter is a carrier-grade adaptable modular platform for centralized radio, which can be used to serve existing communication devices as well as 5G networks.

Surge in usage in telecom and industrial sectors

Telecommunications industries, such as ZTE, are experimenting and exploring 5G applications. Analyzing 5G demands, discussing application ideas, and showing 5G commercial prototypes are all part of the current activity. As commercial deployment accelerates, ZTE expects that 5G will be steadily implemented and expanded, which will eventually increase the need of 5G connectors. High-speed mobile data services for individual end users and fixed & mobile broadband services for businesses will continue to be important applications in the early stages of 5G commercialization.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 situation is causing massive disruptions in a variety of sectors, including electronics and semiconductors. Manufacturing, capital expenditures, R&D, demand, supply chain, production choices, and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) are all undergoing significant changes. The COVID-19 outbreak has posed a significant strategic threat to electronics and manufacturing companies in recent months. The electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industries have been harmed by disruptions in raw material supply, temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, inadequate finance, and weak consumer demand.

