5G Chipset Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

5G Chipset Market Size Worth USD 65.32 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 29.2%

The Global 5G Chipset Market is growing rapidly owing to growing demand for high-speed data transfer and mobile broadband technology. 5G Chipset is a set of consolidated circuits and its accomplishment is subject to various specifications & components. The product is expected to generate million dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of 5G Chipset related products.

Global 5G Chipset Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR at 29.2% during the forecast period. 5G Chipsets are expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

5G Chipset Market Dynamics:

A 5G chipset component happens to be a vital component for 5G-enabled smartphones, laptops, routers, and telecom base stations. 5G is anticipated to bring new levels of efficiency and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries. It is a sort of network or a platform for innovation that is relied upon to improve mobile broadband services as well as work with the extension of mobile networks to support different devices and services. However, the high cost 5G chipset for mobile phones has further affected the market growth.

5G Chipset Market: Segmental Insights:

On the basis of frequency segment, the 5G Chipset market is segmented into, Sub-6 GHz, 24–39 GHz and Above 39 GHz. Sub-6 GHz is anticipated to hold largest market size in forecast period owing to the increasing usages of Sub-6 GHz in delivering widespread coverage and supporting multiple use cases.

5G Chipset Market: Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the various factors such as R&D activities, increasing developments in investments, and partnerships among companies related to 5G in countries such as China, South Korea and Japan.

5G Chipset Market Competition Scenario:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Intel Corporation (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Marvell Technology Group (Bermuda), Qualcomm, Inc. (US), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Xilinx, Inc. (US), Analog Devices, and Samsung Electronics Co. are among the key players operating in the global 5G Chipset Market.

5G Chipset Market

Type:

Modem

RFIC

Frequency:

Sub-6 GHz

24?39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Process Mode:

Less than 10 nm

10?28 nm

Above 28 nm

End Use:

Automobile

Mobile Devices

Non-Mobile Devices

Telecommunication

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

