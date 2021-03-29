5G Chipset Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The 5G Chipset Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global 5G chipset market was evaluated from USD 6.13 million in 2020 to USD 159.31 million in 2026, as the technology had not been commercialized in 2018. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 87.8%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– With 5G networks soon to be rolled out, smartphone OEM telecom players are rapidly gearing toward the shift. Telecom service providers across the world are upgrading to 5G networks, which rely on denser arrays of small antennas to offer ultra-high data speeds.

– There has been a surge in high-quality video and audio content as well. Among the digital devices, mobile devices have taken over as the preferred medium of consuming online media, including live video streaming, file sharing, audio streaming, and running business applications, among others. However, current LTE technologies do not entirely support all these applications. This has been a significant factor driving the adoption of 5G, for high internet speeds and coverage, as well as reduced latency.

– 5G is expected to add several layers of complexity to the spectrum, due to the all-inclusive nature of services that it supports, from extreme broadband services to massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable MTC. Every application demands its own position in the spectrum, depending on its requirements.

– Over the forecast period, as more countries acquire the required infrastructure to support 5G, and with the increasing demand for faster data transfers and reliance on cloud technology, the demand for 5G chipsets is expected to surge, creating an immense market potential.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592451/5g-chipset-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global 5G Chipset Market: MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Xilinx Inc., Nokia Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Anokiwave Inc., Qorvo Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Cavium Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– In September 2019, Samsung Electronics announced the Exynos 980 mobile processor equipped with an integrated 5G modem that delivers a downlink speed of up to 2.55Gbps. Additionally, the integration of modem and mobile processor into a single chip leads to less space utilization and power efficiency.

– In January 2020, MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family that may bring flagship features, power, and performance to new premium mid-range 5G smartphones. MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chipset family offers powerful system-on-chips (SoCs) with integrated 5G modems. The single chip solutions offer an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7 nanometer chip. The first devices, featuring Dimensity 800 Series SoCs, are expected to be launched in the first half of 2020.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Automation to Account for a Significant Share



– The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure, due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components are becoming increasingly more varied and complicated to manufacture.

– Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

– In the future, smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories, enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.

– In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users.

North America to Account for the Largest Share



– North America is expected to account for a significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and the dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.

– The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big US technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.

– In December 2019, Qualcomm announced the newest iteration of its Snapdragon mobile processors for 5G. The flagship Snapdragon 865 is a natural successor to 855 chipsets, which was released in 2018, and is expected to be powering the phones in 2020, like Samsung Galaxy S11, Note 11, LG G9, OnePlus 8, and Google Pixel 5.

– According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G technology early.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592451/5g-chipset-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the 5G Chipset Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the 5G Chipset market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the 5G Chipset market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the 5G Chipset market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of 5G Chipset market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the 5G Chipset market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global 5G Chipset Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com