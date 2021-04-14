5G Applications and Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Future Scope and Forecast 2030

Global 5G Applications and Services to surpass USD 539.23 billion by 2030 from USD 163.63 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.85 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. In the efforts to maintain intense competition environments, many vertical industries are concentrating more aggressively on technological changes to improve ultimate productivity and operational efficiency. 5G wireless technology has the potential to support notable vertical transformations by reducing overall cost and increasing profitability. Further emphasis will continue on enhancing energy monitoring and management as well as better access to the network for energy production and distribution over the projected timeframe.

5G or fifth generation is the term used to describe mobile network next-gen and is more advanced than LTE mobile network. It helps increase the speed of the wireless network by starting up this new technology. The International Telecommunications Union evidently identified that the 5 G network speed is projected to reach a downloading rate of 20GB/second and unloading of 10GB/second. In addition, 5G offers new features such as network slicing which helps operators build many virtual networks in a single 5G network.

Global 5G Applications and Services: Key Players

Airtel India

Vodafone Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

China Mobile Limited

Nokia

Deutsche Telekom AG

SAMSUNG

Intel Corporation

AT & T Intellectual Property

Cisco

KT Corp.

Verizon Wireless

Other Prominent Players

Global 5G Applications and Services: Segments

Smart cities segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Applications and Services market is segmented by End-user into Broadband Services, Connected Vehicles, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, and Connected Healthcare. Smart city devices consist of bundled strategies for smart traffic management, smart parking, environmental surveillance, water, and waste governance as well as solutions for public safety. With increasing IoT-enabled traction in connected solutions, many providers are able to download to the 5G-based interconnection model, resulting in increased vertical area where 5G can focus.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation in the transport sector

Transport and Logistics is another vertical sector that could provide the 5G services industry with future opportunities. The concept of vehicle-to-all communication (V2X) has, for example, laid the foundation for autonomous driving and connected vehicles. 5G services would have a critical role to play in delivering smooth communications between vehicle and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle to vehicle (V2V), to lessen the risk of road accidents. In the projected timeframe, increasing emphasis will be placed on maintaining a safe and improved driving experience for connected vehicles.

Restraint

High prices charged from customers

Governments quote substantially high prices for 5G spectrum procurement service providers. There is no other option for service providers other than to transfer these expenses to the end customer. Obviously, end-users would have to pay more money for 5G network operators to be available. The market growth from 2020 to 2030 should be impeded by high spectrum prices and subsequent rise of 5G service subscription prices.

Global 5G Applications and Services report also contains analysis on:

5G Applications and Services Segments:

By Communication Type FWA eMBB MMTC URLLC

By End-user Broadband Services Connected Vehicle Smart Buildings Smart Cities Connected Factories Smart Utilities Connected Healthcare



