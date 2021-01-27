Pioneering Report on Digital Oilfield Market Projected To High Growth USD 28.5 billion by 2028 with- Schlumberger, Weatherford, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Company, National Oilwell Varco, and equipment providers such as ABB, Emerson, Rockwell, Siemens

Digital oilfields encompass a variety of tools, tasks, and disciplines altogether. Advanced software and data analysis procedures used to improve the profitability of oil and gas operations. The main aim of the digital oilfield is to minimize the non-productive time, maximize the oilfield recovery and increase profitability. The digital oilfield includes production optimization, operational efficiency, decision support, collaboration, data integration, the melding of operation with information technology, and the Internet of things. It comprises a combination of network sensors, cloud computing, advanced big data analytics, and artificial intelligence. These aspects help to understand and predict the equipment failure, maintenance, and tract of the real time-based situation of the oil and gas field. Lastly, digital oilfield is the technology that is the combination of various technologies in innovative ways to drive productivity.

The global Digital Oilfield Market size is projected to reach a size of USD 28.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +7%, from an estimated USD 20.2 billion in 2021

The global Digital Oilfield market report is a systematic research of the global Market portraying the current state of affairs in the market. Further, it offers an estimation of the market measure as far as esteem and in volume and discusses the key fragments and the topographical subdivisions of the market for advertise in subtle elements.

Top Vendors of Digital Oilfield Market:-

Schlumberger (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), Halliburton (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), National Oilwell Varco (US), and equipment providers such as ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Rockwell(US), and Siemens (Germany) are the leading players in the global digital oil field market.

The increasing need for gas wells, and mature oil, and innovations in technology are the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, the adaption of digital oilfield services in different industries is another factor propelling market growth. Oil price is fluctuating and unstable. Demand for oil is rising along with the increasing cost of E&P activities. Digital Oilfield helps to reduce operational costs and achieving high production efficiencies. Advancement in technologies such as seismic imaging, IoT, AI, and ML contributing in market expansion and adoption of digital oilfield. Therefore it is expected that focus of operators will shift toward the digital oilfield systems.

Digital Oilfield Market Based on the process

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Production Optimization

Safety management

Others (Others includes asset management and maintenance & repair)

Digital Oilfield Market Based on the application:

Onshore

Offshore

Digital Oilfield Market Based on the solution:

Hardware Solutions Distributed Control System Supervisory Control & Data Acquisitions Smart Wells Safety System Wireless Sensors Programmable Logic Controller Computer Equipment & Application Process Automation Manager Human-Machine Interaction Instrument

Software & Service Solutions IT Outsourcing Software IT servicing & Commissioning Collaborative Product Management



Additionally, the Digital Oilfield Market report is inclusive of a detailed outline of this business in tandem with the market’s current size and status. Also, the volume and profit parameters have been overviewed in the study. Some pivotal insights pertaining to the regional frame of reference and the competitive spectrum of this industry have been enumerated in the study.

Furthermore, it takes a closer look at various norms, government policies, rules, and regulations. This research has been done with proven research methodologies like qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. Different info graphics have been used while curating the report of the global Digital Oilfield Market. The report profiles a few of the companies operating in the global market.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Digital Oilfield Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

