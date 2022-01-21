570 euros off sale on this hybrid laptop

If you’re hesitating between a laptop and a tablet, you can always opt for a hybrid PC, as is the case in this good plan. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is halfway there and offers very good performance.

Microsoft Surface Pro X: the best of both worlds

Microsoft is a giant and the brand is not only ubiquitous through its Windows operating system, but also designs many products and wants to compete with Apple, where the Surface range was born. Today we offer you for sale the Microsoft Surface Pro X, a hybrid PC that will satisfy demanding users.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is equipped with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, so you can easily use this resolution to watch your movies, series and videos. We also appreciate the finesse of its borders.

Inside we find a configuration not common in the PC world, since we have an in-house processor developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, here is the technical sheet in detail:

Processor: Microsoft SQ2 clocked at 3.15 GH and with 8 cores RAM: 16 GB in LPDDR4x Storage space: 256 GB in SSD

With these specs, you won’t have any trouble running all the software you need.

As with the tablets, it is lined with sensors:

AccelerometerGyroscopeMagnetometerAmbient Light Sensor

Where this hybrid PC is strong is in autonomy, Microsoft announces up to 15 hours of normal use with Wi-Fi or 4G +.

In addition, for the connection we find the following:

2 USB-C ports1 Surface ConnectPort for Surface Keyboard1 Nano SIM slot

Normally you have to pay 1699 euros to benefit from it, but with the sales it is 1129 euros or 570 euros immediate discount. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for an Acer gaming laptop with an RTX3070.

Why succumb?

Display QualityConnectivityAutonomy

