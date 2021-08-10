560 euros discount on this powerful gaming laptop PC with its RTX 3070

Here’s a flash sale that shouldn’t leave you indifferent about changing configurations or investing in a gaming laptop worthy of the name. In fact, the Asus A15-TUF benefits from a discount of 560 euros and has a lot to offer!

Asus A15-TUF: Ryzen 7 and RTX 3070

The Asus A15-TUF is a gaming laptop PC that should satisfy you in all circumstances and every game because it has very good features. First of all, it has a very nice 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz for a perfectly fluid picture in games where it is absolutely necessary.

It’s hard under the backlit keyboard:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 H clocked with 3 to 4.3 GHz RAM 8 GB in DDR4 graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB dedicated video memory Storage: 512 GB in SSD

In terms of connectivity, it has the following on the edges of the case:

3 USB ports A1 HDMI ports 1 USB-C port

Basically it was 1999.99 euros, but with the 560 euros discount you can withdraw it in store for 1439.99 euros as it is no longer available on the Internet. Attention, there are only a few copies left, it is important to act quickly here. Otherwise, we have a good plan for such a powerful Alienware model.

3 good reasons to be tempted

Ryzen 7 Power RTX 3070 card for playing a 144 Hz screen

