550 euros discount on this powerful gaming laptop with Core i7 and RTX

The start of the school year is getting closer and you want to invest in a new laptop PC, but you are also a gamer, why not combine the two. If you want a gaming model, the Asus F17 benefits from a very nice price reduction of 550 euros, enough to be well equipped at a reduced price.

The Asus F17 is a laptop PC that will please everyone thanks to its large 17.3-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, especially since it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. A perfectly fluid display and that is very important when playing games.

Under the illuminated keyboard we also have a very nice technical data sheet:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H, clocked from 2.3 to 4.6 GHz RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 with the possibility of expanding up to 32 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB dedicated memory in GDDR6 Storage space: 512 GB in SSD

We have a PC that you can play with during your breaks. And for connectivity, it’s pretty complete with bluetooth, wifi, 1 ethernet port, 1 HDMI 2.0b, 1 USB Type-C and 3 USB Type-A 3.2.

Introduced at a price of 1,699.99 euros, thanks to the reduction, it drops from 550 euros to 1,149.99 euros, which corresponds to a saving of around 32%. If it’s all about class, we also have a good plan for an ultra-portable device from HP.

Why order this laptop?

Large 17-inch screen. Power processor. Ability to play games with the RTX 3050

