55 Instagram and Photoshop retouching fails
Watch out for internet liars! Photos of loved ones and strangers invade social networks, but sometimes we are really mistaken for bacon. As we’ve seen many times before, some internet users want perfect images on their Instagram accounts and don’t hesitate to retouch their photos to get the perfect shot. Unfortunately, while some are very good at retouching, others are really bad and it gets annoying. Alien head, proportion problems, exaggerated filters, the following photos are actually considered retouching errors on Instagram and Photoshop. With these 55 pictures we show you the damage.
1) Thanks to the young filter
2) Voldemort’s daughter?
3) Instagram VS Reality
4) a small head
5) Mars attacks?
6) It’s cool to always have the same sky no matter where you go
7) The ocean is really skewed when you do body positives
8) a Bratz doll?
9) very, very long legs
10) Where are his ribs?
11) Too many filters
12) With and without filter
13) Always too many filters
14) Instagram VS Reality (yes it’s the same woman) Thanks for the makeup and extensions
15) A painted dress and legs smaller than the arms
16) A face without a filter …
17) Reality vs Instagram
18) Shadows never lie
19) there is nothing right
20) a purple rectangle around the head and a problem with proportions
21) World of Warcraft or Reality?
22) funny profile
23) “Funny how your head doesn’t match your body at all”
24) Posterior Extension
25) Filters, always filters
26) Where did his navel go?
27) Found on Tinder
28) Instagram vs. Reality
29) one leg shorter than the other
30) strange eyes
31) Instagram vs. Reality
32) Instagram VS Reality
33) the door is warped
34) add muscles
35) shelves are warped
36) very, very long legs
37) very long fingers
38) Photoshop Foundation
39) Instagram vs. Reality
40) Instagram VS Reality
41) Instagram VS Reality
42) funny eyes again
43) the part is distorted
44) Buttock Enlargement
45) Instagram VS Reality
46) a very big hand
47) Instagram vs. Reality
48) another Bratz doll
49) Instagram vs. Reality
50) wax figures?
51) weird eyes again and again
52) Reality VS Instagram
53) Reality VS Instagram
54) more filters
55) If you forget to send the edited photo to your buddy before he posts on Instagram
