55 Apps That Use Live Activities iOS 16

Whereas the world was ready for the All the time On Show from the iOS 16, Apple shocked everybody once they showcased Stay Actions on the WWDC June occasion 2022. Nonetheless, Apple nonetheless wants so as to add the Stay Actions function with the ultimate model of iOS 16. Fortunately, the Stay Actions function is right here with the brand new iOS 16.1.

Ever since Apple launched the IOS 16.1 replace, folks have been keenly utilizing Stay Actions. However many individuals have to be made conscious of the right way to use Stay Actions and which apps use Stay Actions on IOS 16. After updating iPhone to the brand new iOS 16.1 replace, the Stay Actions are enabled by default within the Face ID & Passcode settings. Sadly, Stay Actions doesn’t present the listing of Stay Actions-supported apps.

Since Stay Actions is new for customers, folks want to know Stay Actions iOS 16 apps for sports activities and different dwell updates. So, right here we’ve got the whole listing of Stay Actions iOS 16 appropriate apps.

55 Stay Actions iOS 16 Apps Supported

Flighty Good Health club Structured Bolt – Exercise & Health club Planner Booby Observe Wakeout Carrot Climate Grocery Coachy: AR Calisthenics & HIIT Simply Press Document Espresso E-book Sports activities Alerts Crouton: Cooking Companion Tide Information Darkish Noise MoneyCoach Fats Burn Tracker Lumy FITIV Pulse Coronary heart Fee Monitor Focus – Time Administration GoodTask – To Do Checklist, Duties Forest: Focus for Productiveness Panorama: Mountaineering Liftin’ Exercise Tracker Lock Launcher LookUp: English dictionary Mango Child – New child Tracker MD Clock – Clock Widget MoneyCoach Finances & Spendings OffScreen – Much less Display screen Time OneWidget – Lock Display screen Widget Paddle Logger for Watersports Passcodes – Password Supervisor Pestle: Recipe Organizer Actuality Duties: Kanban & To-Do Slopes: Ski & Snowboard Soor Sports activities Alerts Structured – Every day Planner Sticky Timers and Countdowns Time’s Up! – Visible Timer TickTick Aviary 2 Alpenglow: Sundown Forecast Topics – pupil planner Crumbl Cookies – cookies supply Rippple for Trakt – TV/film tracker Thuisbezorgd / Simply Eat – meals supply Endel Wolt Supply – meals supply FotMob – soccer scores tracker Pi-hole Distant Shelf – lock display screen widgets Calzy – calculator One Widget – lock display screen widget

We spent a few hours to get each Stay Actions supported app within the above listing. If we missed any vital app, be happy to counsel us within the remark field.

