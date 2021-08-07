54.5 percent of Germans fully vaccinated against Corona | free press

The incidence continues to rise, but vaccination coverage is stagnating. Jens Spahn is already looking forward to the fall and winter.

Berlin (dpa) – More than 45 million people in Germany have now been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. This equates to a rate of 54.5 percent, federal health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wrote on Twitter.

In all, 51.8 million people, or 62.3 percent, have had at least one first vaccination. Most vaccines used, with the exception of Johnson & Johnson, currently require two doses for complete protection against Covid-19.

Vaccination coverage continues to stagnate. Since Saturday of last week, the reported number of people vaccinated for the first time has only increased by about 600,000 people. “Vaccination is a personal decision, but also one that concerns us all as a community,” Spahn tweeted. Everyone determines how well we get through the fall and winter.