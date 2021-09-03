520 euros discount on this powerful gaming laptop PC with RTX

If you haven’t found your back to school toys yet and want to combine class and gaming, here’s a quick get-away offer as it’s the MSI GF75 THIN, a powerful gaming-oriented laptop PC.

MSI GF75 THIN: Core i7 and RTX 3060

The MSI GF75 THIN has a very nice 17.3-inch screen with a full HD resolution and, above all, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, so you have a large diagonal with very good fluidity. Outside of the game you can use this display to work or to watch videos, series or films in good quality.

It doesn’t do anything by halves under its backlit keyboard as it has a spec sheet that should satisfy most gamers:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10750H clocked with 2.6 to 5 GHz RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 storage space 512 GB in SSD Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q 6 GB

As we can see, you can play your favorite games in peace without worrying about your configuration.

And for connectivity, it includes an 802.11ax WLAN card and Bluetooth 5.1. Then of course we have USB connections (1 USB Type-C 3.2, 3 USB 3.2), 1 HDMI and 1 Gigabit Ethernet.

Originally marketed for € 1,899.99, it’s currently on the flash sale for € 1,379.99.

Then if you prefer a desktop PC, here’s another promotion you should enjoy.

Why are you going for it?

Large 144 Hz display Core i7 and RTX 3060 SSD storage

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.