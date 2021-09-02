52 iconic scenes from films and series in retro video game versions

Our good old pop culture is regularly put to the test of the imaginations of the most talented artists. Their creations adorn the web and are congratulated by other internet users and even published on Hitek.fr. And in 2015 we shared with you the work of Gustavo Viselner, an artist specializing in pixel art, whose creations were worth a look. A few years have passed since then and Viselner has not been idle. He shared his new achievements on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, sometimes based on movies, sometimes on series, all in the same style of Pixel Art. About fifty of his works can be found below, more on his social networks.

# 1 Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

# 2 doctor who

# 3 Rick & Morty

# 4 Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope

# 5 seinfeld

# 6 Western world

# 7 Game of Thrones

# 8 Leon

# 9 Fargo

# 10 anesthesia

# 11 Star Wars, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

# 12 fat

# 13 Princess bride

# 14 princess bride

# 15 the neverending story

# 16 the walking dead

# 17 Mom, I missed the plane

# 18 stand by me

# 19 the Oregon Trail

# 20 three amigos!

# 21 Beetle juice

# 22 the big lebowski

# 23 First contact

# 24 big

# 25 first blood

# 26 the prince of bel-air

# 27 Star Wars, episode vii: The Force Awakens

# 28 the mask

# 29 Gremlins

# 30 the ten commandments

# 31 forest gump

# 32 Atomic blonde

# 33 is going to hunt

# 34 inglorious bastards

# 35 Goldfinger

# 36 the walking dead

# 37 Avengers: Age of Ultran

# 38 the good, the bad, and the ugly

# 39 the pianist

# 40 guardians

# 41 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

# 42 Alien

# 43 friends

# 44 Stranger things

# 45 Star Wars Episode vii: The Force Awakens

# 46 Game of Thrones

# 47 vicious

# 48 married, two children

# 49 The maid’s tales

# 50 Breaking Bad

# 51 Star Trek

# 52 Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

