500 tons of bombs dropped on the Hamas tunnel system | Free press

500 tons of ammunition and possibly hundreds of dead: The Israeli Air Force has attacked a Hamas tunnel system in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – In a massive attack on a wide tunnel system by Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force reportedly used about 500 tons of ammunition.

A senior Israeli Air Force officer said on Friday evening 160 F-16 and F-35 aircraft were involved in the attack on the so-called Metro system. It is still unclear whether and how many Hamas fighters were killed in the process. “There may be hundreds,” he said.

Foreign media had accused the Israeli military of deliberately manipulating them with a tweet shortly before the attack. “Air and ground forces are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip,” it said Friday night when a ground offensive was expected by Israel. According to media reports, this had prompted countless Hamas fighters to dive into the underground metro system. After being so trapped, the Israeli Air Force bombed the tunnel network for about 40 minutes. The army denied targeted manipulation of the foreign media and spoke of a communication error. There are no Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has fired more than 2,300 missiles at Israel since Monday, according to the air force officer. The attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip are more fierce than ever before. About 20 percent of the missiles fired still hit the Palestinian territory itself. Children were also killed.

The iron-domed missile defense makes it up to about 90 percent of all attempts to intercept the missiles that threaten populated areas in Israel. In the most violent salvo to date, 140 missiles were fired simultaneously from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has attacked more than 650 targets in the Gaza Strip since Monday, the representative said. In total, 31 missile workshops were destroyed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. As a result, Hamas is currently no longer able to manufacture new missiles.

The purpose of the operation is to restore deterrence against Hamas, the officer said. “It is very difficult to attack targets in the middle of an inhabited area. But it is the only way to deter Hamas. “Not a single missile may be fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. During the attacks, the Air Force did its best to avoid as many civilian casualties as possible. The end is not yet in sight.” We are in the middle of a very intensive operation.

