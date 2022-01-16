500 euros instant discount on this great gaming laptop

Are you looking for a powerful laptop to play your favorite titles? Then Hitek has found the right offer for you! Here is a Lenovo branded laptop PC, a well-known brand in this field as it is the third largest manufacturer in the world behind HP and Dell. And today this product enjoys great promotion.

Lenovo Legion 5: a powerful and efficient laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H is an ideal laptop to play the latest AAA titles in optimal conditions. It therefore has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6 GB of dedicated memory, which thanks to ray tracing can benefit from significantly improved graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) screen with a frequency of 120 Hz and offers very fast refresh rates.

For the technical part we find the following under the keyboard (with backlight):

Processor: 10th generation Intel Core i5-10300H (2.5 GHz, 4 cores) RAM: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 2933 MHz (maximum supported: 32 GB) Storage space: 512 GB SSD M .2 PCIe

With these types of characteristics, you will therefore have an efficient processor and a powerful graphics card that will offer you top performance when playing your favorite games. And when it comes to connectivity, everything you need is included:

Wi-Fi 802.11 axBluetooth 5.01 HDMI port1 Ethernet port1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 11 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On)3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A1 Headphone/microphone combo jack

As for the autonomy, Lenovo announces just under 8 hours with an 80W 4-cell battery.

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H normally retails for €1,399 and is currently available on Cdiscount from €899.99 i. H. €499 discount. And if you’re looking for a complete gaming package, we recommend this ASUS TUF keyboard, mouse and headset bundle, which is also on sale.

Three good reasons to crack

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060A connection provided super reduction

