500 euros instant discount for this ultra-portable PC

One of the most important weaknesses of laptops is certainly the screen, because they often benefit from a rather low refresh rate and outdated technologies that do not flatter the retina with colors, contrast and brightness. Asus has worked on the topic and decided to integrate OLED panels into its notebooks and the Vivobook OLED S3400QA takes advantage of this.

Asus VivoBook OLED S3400QA: Great display

What catches the eye when launching the Asus Vivobook OLED S3400QA is its display. It has a 14-inch screen with an OLED panel with WQXGA resolution (2560×1600 pixels). This gives you good image quality with very good detail fidelity and a very good contrast ratio with deep black tones. A real feast for the eyes when watching films and series.

Small but strong!

Under the hood of this laptop is equipment that is in no way inferior to larger devices, especially for 699.99 euros instead of 1199.99 euros.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (from 3.3 GHz to 4.2 GHz, 16 MB cache memory) RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 Storage space: 512 GB in SSD

For connectivity, this Asus Vivobook has everything you need:

Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax Wi-Fi1 USB 3.2 port1 USB-C port1 HDMI port2 USB 2.0 port

And to enjoy your music, movies, series, we also have excellent Cooler Master headphones with 7.1 surround sound.

