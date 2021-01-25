500 euros discount on this powerful ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7

The offers flow during the sale, there is something for everyone and something for every taste. Today we have a powerful ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop and it must be said that only you can please!

ASUS TUF A15: AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 2060

The Asus TUF A15 is a laptop PC that offers very good performance for those who want a gaming device. First, you see a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with full HD resolution. Also, the refresh rate is 144 Hz, so you can get a perfectly fluid picture and it is very comfortable to use.

Then it has a backlit keyboard, but below that we find:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 (2 x 8 GB in two-channel) Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6 GB in GDDR6 Storage space: 512 GB SSD

We have a nice tech sheet with which you can easily play your favorite games, but also work with greedy software.

While the recommended price was 1699 euros, sales are currently 1199 euros or a reduction of 500 euros. After that, we’ll also have the latest MacBook Air on sale and it happens HERE.

