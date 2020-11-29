500 euros discount on this great Huawei Matebook X Pro computer

Be careful, it’s serious stuff! If you choose the Huawei Matebook X Pro on Windows 10, you have a powerful laptop that is just as elegant as a MacBook Air. In fact, with its Corei5 processor, 16GB of RAM and its SSD only bring satisfaction. You will also appreciate the neat design and, above all, FullView.

a powerhouse

With the Huawei Matebook X Pro, an Intel Corei5-10210U processor is made available to you. Clocked with a base frequency of 1.6 GHz, it can reach up to 4.2 GHz in bursts. With this processor and its 6 MB cache memory, fluidity is therefore given. The Huawei Matebook X Pro will obey you with its finger and eye, regardless of the task you entrust to it (office automation, navigation, photo retouching …). Note that for even more fluidity, this little marvel was equipped with 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with a capacity of 512 GB.

Connectivity level: You are entitled to an integrated 802.11 AC WLAN card and Bluetooth 5.0. There are three USB ports available, one of type USB 3.0 and two of type C. In addition to the NFC functions for quick release, this model also has a combined headphone / microphone socket. This is most convenient if you already have a smartphone of the same brand.

The Huawei Matebook X Pro has also been designed to look very elegant. Its thickness is only 1.46 cm and it weighs only 1.22 kg on the scales. So it’s an ultra-portable model that also gives you one of the best screens on the market. This will be a 13.9-inch touchscreen with a maximum resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels and a utilization of 91%.

In short, the Huawei Matebook X Pro was definitely designed to fully meet your needs in this area. It will surely make you crack, especially since it is currently on sale for € 999.99 instead of € 1,499.99. This will save you 33%. Make your PC even more powerful by equipping it with this powerful internal 2.5-inch Samsung 860 Evo SSD, which is also available at a reduced price.

3 good reasons to buy?

Its balanced performance Its FullView design and very well worked Its dimensions and weight included

