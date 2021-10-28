500 euros discount on this fixed gaming PC

The Alienware brand is not dead, it was bought by Dell and continues to exist as it is the top performing range. Today in this great plan we’re offering you a promotion for the Alienware Aurora R12, a permanently installed gaming PC.

Alienware Aurora R12: a gaming configuration

The Alienware Aurora R12 is a stationary gaming PC with a magnificent tower with LED lighting and extensive customization options (logo, brand, model). We are on an aesthetically very beautiful machine.

Inside we have a configuration tailored for gaming:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400F (2.6 GHz to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB cache) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6 GB GDDR6 dedicated memory RAM: 8 GB DDR4 expandable up to ” at 128 GB storage space: 256 GB SSD

The connection consists of:

1 RJ-45 Ethernet port, 6 USB 2.0 ports, 2 USB Type-C 3.2 ports and 7 USB 3.2 ports.

The Aurora 12 also has 802.11ax WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1.

This great Alienware costs 1302.99 euros instead of 1799.99 euros. Also note that it is compatible with Windows 11. We also have another solid gaming model from Asus for a very good price.

Why succumb?

Powerful configuration, great connectivity, great reduction

