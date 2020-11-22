500 Euro discount on this SONY KD85XH9096BAEP LED Smart Gaming TV!

Playing the latest versions of video games on an average to poor performing display is not entirely obvious. And for movies, you’ll have the pleasure of discovering history only once, so you might as well maximize it. Sony engineers understand this, and the brand’s KD85XH9096BAEP smart TV LED was designed with this in mind. Today you can buy it with 17% discount.

A powerful combination of fluidity and comfort

The 85-inch smart Android TV KD85XH9096BAEP integrates access to Disney +, Netflix and YouTube applications. It is equipped with 4 HDMI, 3 USB with PVR function and a CI + connection. It has integrated Wifi, Direct Wifi and works on the basis of an X1 Ultimate processor. The latter can recognize the elements in an image and automatically optimize color and contrast. This ensures sharper, more lifelike images regardless of the original format.

The 215 cm (85 “) full array LED screen, 100% 4K UHD, contains the TRILUMINOS technology. This particularly affects the quality and richness of the colors to be emphasized. In addition, the X-algorithm Motion Clarity reacts intelligently to detected movements to This TV is therefore perfect for watching games or action films. LEDs behind the screen ensure good lighting and better contrast than that of The optimization of the video signal and the light intensity are controlled by the Sony X-Tended Dynamic Range -Technology managed. For more realism and immersion, enjoy the powerful and rich sound produced by speakers at the top and bottom of the screen.

Note that the XH90 series is specially designed to be combined with Sony consoles. In addition, this Sony Smart TV will automatically connect to the console and you can manage the game settings using the TV remote control.

The Sony xh9096 Smart TV is usually available for 2,999 euros and currently costs 2,499 euros, which is a reduction of 500 euros. If you’re looking for another interesting alternative, check out this LG 55NANO79, which is also available at a super good price.

3 good reasons to fall for it?

Efficient intelligent advertising

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.