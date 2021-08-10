50 years later this drummer returned to Vilar de Mouros to play alone

Álvaro Azevedo made his debut at the 1971 festival with the group Pop Five Music Incorporated.

In 1971 he appeared at the premiere of the festival.

On August 7th and 8th, 1971, the first Vilar de Mouros festival took place. Since then, the event has established itself as the father of Portuguese rock festivals.

In this first edition, which will be remembered by many, Elton John and Manfred Mann appeared in front of 30,000 spectators. There was of course no shortage of Portuguese names such as Quarteto 1111 and Pop Five Music Incorporated. A member of the latter group unexpectedly returned to the festival site last Sunday, August 8th, to celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary.

Álvaro Azevedo, the drummer who performed there in the 70s, gave an improvised and unexpected performance in the place where it all began. However, according to the newspaper “O Minho”, the artist managed to attract some friends and passers-by who stopped to watch the performance.

The moment was posted on social networks: “Grande Alvaro Azevedo, what a category is your tribute”. Another comment said, “Nice attitude. I used to run around as a teenager. I went to the first festivals. I have many memories of Vilar de Mouros, I believe that I have spent my holidays there since 1960! “

Today, 50 years after the first festival in Vilar de Mouros, Álvaro Azevedo, the drummer of the Pop Five, who played …

As with many other Portuguese festivals, the 2021 edition of EDP Vilar de Mouros has been canceled. However, there are already dates for the next edition: August 25, 26 and 27, 2022.