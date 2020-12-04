50% off Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS gaming mouse

If you are looking for a gaming mouse and don’t want to spend more than $ 30, here is a good plan to like since it’s the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS: A gaming mouse tailored for FPS

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is designed to satisfy demanding gamers. It is mostly aimed at FPS games thanks to Logitech Delta Zero technology and the Fusion Engine hybrid sensor. Thanks to a 32-bit ARM processor and its built-in memory, you also have the option of changing the sensitivity of the latter very easily. In addition, you can save your settings as well as your macros via the special Logitech software on one of the 8 programmable buttons.

In terms of its design, it uses light and strong materials with a rubber coating to have a better flu, especially since the latter is made for right-handers.

In terms of price, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS is half the price! It is currently displayed at just 25 euros while it typically costs around 50 euros. And if you want a gaming monitor to complete your gear, here’s a good plan for a 240Hz model from Alienware.

Why fall for this gaming mouse?

Ergonomic, precise and responsive, inexpensive

