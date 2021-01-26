World
50 Instagram and Photoshop Retouching Mistakes
Instagram liars hit again! As we’ve seen several times before, some internet users are dying to have lots of likes on their Instagram posts, even to roughly edit their photos. With Photoshop they change their face or their body, unfortunately they are not professionals in retouching and the result is anything but natural. Everything is so wrong that one wonders how they could have thought we were just seeing fire. Without further ado, here are 50 retouching mistakes on Instagram and Photoshop.
1) Aren’t there too many teeth?
2) Instagram versus reality
3) Instagram VS Reality
4) He’s very blurry compared to her
5) Haters will say Photoshop
6) His head is three times the size of his legs
7) Small rib problem?
8) A Pixar Sign?
9) Instagram photo VS photo of the photographer on the red carpet
10) Instagram VS Reality
11) Are the pants padded?
12) Guarantee without filter
13) Small phone problem
14) color change
15) Instagram VS Reality
16) Instagram VS Reality
17) wrong decor
18) a tiny head
19) thighs that no longer touch
20) Instagram VS Reality
21) Instagram VS Reality
22) the same woman, a new face every day
23) Where are his ribs?
24) Is there no problem of proportion?
25) a dinosaur neck
26) a doll
27) Instagram VS Reality
28) very long legs
29) some filters are missing
30) TV versus Instagram
31) gigantic eyebrows
32) Reality versus Instagram
33) comic legs
34) Instagram VS Reality
35) Instagram VS Youtube
36) a shrunken head
37) the thigh, which is double his head
38) Instagram versus Youtube
39) Problem of proportions
40) Instagram VS Reality
41) doll face
42) straight from a video game
43) a smoother face and a much larger chest
44) small barrier problem
45) her thighs and buttocks are fused
46) a completely natural sky
47) looks like a Bratz doll
48) a wax statue
49) misshapen left arm
50) completely natural eyebrows
So much for those 50 new retouches that fail on Instagram and Photoshop. If you want to keep the fun going, here are 40 more retouches that have failed.