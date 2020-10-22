50% immediate discount on Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones with active noise canceling technology

If you are looking for high-quality wireless headphones, the Sennheiser HD 458BT with active noise cancellation technology is a special price of 50%.

Sennheiser HD 458BT: high quality wireless headphones with noise reduction

The Sennheiser HD 458BT are closed wireless over-ear headphones, which means they are worn on the head and their ear pads wrap around your ears. In addition, the latter contain memory foam for optimal comfort. Foam found in the arch.

If you don’t want to be disturbed by ambient noise, you can activate the active noise canceling function. How to get the most out of your movies, series, videos and music.

In terms of connectivity, the Sennheiser HD 458BT has a Bluetooth 5.0 aptX and NFC chip. Therefore, the adjustment is done simply by swiping your smartphone over it. The Sennheiser application allows you to adjust the various audio options and update the headphones’ firmware.

Finally, the autonomy is 30 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

The Sennheiser HD 458BT was priced at 199 euros and for this flash sale only 99 euros or 50% discount. With the OnePlus 8T you have a great combination!

Why are you being tempted?

Good battery life. Super reduction. Active noise reduction

