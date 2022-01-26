50% discount on this collection of 7 movies (Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad…)

If you’re a fan of the DC Universe, you won’t be able to resist this Blu-Ray 4 box set. The DC Extended Universe contains no less than 7 films, enough to please you if you want to see the adventures of your favorite heroes again.

DC Extended Universe: Aquaman, Batman, Wonder Woman, they’re all here

We talk a lot about Marvel movies, but the DC Comics universe is also very complete with many mythical characters such as Batman, Superman or Aquaman, Wonder Woman and many others.

We therefore offer you a great box set to relive the adventures of these superheroes in Ultra HD Blu-ray 4K and Blu-ray format. Here are the films available in this box set:

Man of Steel (Release date: 2013) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Release date: 2016) Suicide Squad (Release date: 2016) Wonder Woman (Release date: 2017) Justice League (Release date: Release: 2017) Aquaman (Release date: 2018) Shazam ! (Release date: 2019)

Plan 16 hours and 35 minutes, perfect for your next vacation.

Regarding the price, it is 44.90 euros, half of its price since it was 89.79 euros. We also have the complete Batman animated series or even the Men in Black tetralogy and a Stephen King horror box set.

Why be tempted?

Super Box Set with 7 films Priced at 6.41 euros for Blu-Ray 4K For the DC Comics Universe

