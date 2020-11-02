50% discount on these wireless BeatsX headphones with a very good battery life

There are a variety of wireless headphones out there and it is not easy to choose from. However, if you are looking for a model that has autonomy, then you have to consider the BeatsX, especially since it has a great pleasure at the moment, 50% off.

BeatsX: extended autonomy!

The BeatsX headphones benefit from a very good surface quality and the manufacturer has also worked to offer a very good battery life. In fact, they can last no less than 8 hours on a single charge and as a bonus, they are Fast Fuel compatible! In just 5 minutes you get 2 additional hours of listening time.

In terms of controls, they are on a small box that is built into both the cable and the microphone. You can easily take your calls, control your music, or activate Siri.

These wireless headphones work with both iOS and Android devices thanks to a Bluetooth device managed by the Apple W1 chip.

These BeatsX normally cost 99.95 euros, but are currently and for a limited time 49.99 euros or 50% immediate discount. And if sound for your TV is what you’re looking for, check out this great offer!

Why are you being tempted?

Bluetooth stability. Battery life. Fast charge

