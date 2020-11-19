50% discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256 GB foldable smartphone

Samsung decided to change our habits with its foldable smartphone models, but the price is prohibitive. But today the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB is half the price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: a compact and foldable phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a completely different smartphone as it has the ability to fold. It has a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with a Full HD + resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. That’s not all, as there is also a second, smaller 1.1-inch Super Amoled display with 300 x 112 pixels that is located on the back next to the photo module. This way, you can quickly check your notifications without opening your phone.

Under the hood there is a high quality technical sheet with 5G compatibility:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + RAM: 8 gigabytes Storage space: 256 gigabytes

For the photo we have a module with 2 sensors:

12 megapixel wide angle 123 degrees – aperture F / 2.212 megapixel ultra wide angle 78 degrees – aperture F / 1.8

The autonomy is finally ensured by a double battery with a capacity of 3300 mAh, compatible with fast charging and wireless charging.

It was launched for more than 1,599 euros and has cut its price several times. Today it is available for 732 euros, a very good price for an innovative mobile phone.

3 good reasons to crack

High-end bladeInnovative designSuper-reduction

