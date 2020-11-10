50% discount on a large selection of Collector’s Steelbook (John Wick 3, Joker, etc.)

Here’s an offer not to be missed if you prefer Collector’s Steelbooks over plain Blu-ray DVD boxes. Benefit now from a 50% discount on a huge selection and there is something for everyone.

Steelbook Collector at 50% discount for 4 purchased

This offer is a great way to complete your collection at a low cost as you are entitled to an instant 50% discount when you order 4 and have the choice! You can find films, animated films, or even series.

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

Here are some examples of what you can find in the catalog:

You can find the rest of the Steelbook Collector HERE. The reduction takes place automatically if you have 4 steelbooks from the catalog in your shopping cart. And to enjoy it, there is nothing like a great TV like the Philips The One on Android TV.

Why crack

Unmissable titles Collector’s Steelbook 50% off

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.