50 creative illustrations that will make you see the world in a new light

On many occasions we have already shared with you the creations of many artists capable of transforming landscape photos to integrate characters to bring comic scenes to life. Now it’s time to introduce you to Robin Yayla, whose illustrations show the world in a new light.

Illustrations that take on a new meaning

Originally from Istanbul but based in Milan, Robin Yayla enjoys redefining different landscapes by incorporating characters, everyday objects or even faces in action. As he explains on his website, he “interprets the characteristics of the cities he has seen in Europe in the form of different objects” with “the main aim of putting a smile on people’s faces”.

A passion that was born at an early age, as he explains in an interview with Bored Panda: “My artistic adventure started at a young age with drawing. I grew up, as did my passion for exploring new places. So I wanted to combine these two passions together. And this combination became my language.” Creations that can be discovered directly on his website, his Instagram account or just below.

