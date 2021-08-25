50 constructions, each creepier than the other

After the failure of interior design, objects and architecture, today we invite you to discover 50 of the scariest constructions in the world.

When architects are bad

Have you ever walked past a creepy building or construction that gave you goose bumps? Today we invite you to discover 50 buildings whose architecture is worthy of a symbol of popular culture. Between the bridge designed by Loki himself, the fire station that looks like the HYDRA headquarters or the futuristic towers worthy of the greatest dystopias, these constructions will not leave you indifferent.

# 1 One of two DC towers, Vienna, Austria

# 2 Mahanakhon Tower, Bangkok, Thailand

# 3 A building worthy of a futuristic science fiction movie

# 4 “Elevators are overpriced”

# 5 Former Research Institute for Experimental Medicine, Berlin, Germany

# 6 This one is a little less scary during the day

# 7 The Tower of the Teen Titans

# 8 The North Korean Ryugyong Hotel, often referred to as the “Hotel of Mourning”.

# 9 The Saint Béton church

# 10 A touch of Premier Contact

# 11 Kylo Ren’s landmark

# 12 an alternate version of the Hell Tower

# 13 The robot from The King and the Bird

# 14 when dystopias come to life

# 15 Hushed atmosphere … or not

# 16 “Гостиница” means hotel in Russian …

# 17 a church with lasers and red lights

# 18 A building with a camouflage shield

# 19 As cool as it is creepy

# 20 A bridge designed by Loki himself

# 21 Clermont-Ferrand Cathedral in France

# 22 One of Seattle’s most famous towers

# 23 The Wall of Divergente

# 24 A fire station in Italy that looks like a HYDRA landmark

# 25 A creepy church to say the least

# 26 “dies”

# 27 Riverside Museum, Glasgow, United Kingdom

# 28 Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík, Iceland

# 29 The multi-faced god of Luna Park

# 30 The station’s offices, built in a former nuclear bunker, Stockholm, Sweden

# 31 The Labyrinth Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

# 32 Trump Tower, Chicago, USA

# 33 Devil babies riding a tower in Prague

# 34 The Saint-Béton church 2

# 35 Alien spaceship is about to land

# 36 An endless fountain

# 37 When a “don’t enter” sign isn’t enough

# 38 Definitely a supervillain landmark

# 39 The CN Tower for St. Patrick’s Day, Toronto, Canada

# 40 A bank in Germany

# 41 The Tokyo Big Sight building in Tokyo, Japan



# 42 The apartment hunt after a drunken night: a real headache

# 43 Robot versions of Jawas protect nuclear reactors

# 44 Trains to Hell

# 45 A wizard’s house

# 46 Sauron skyscraper version

# 47 A huge happy meal menu turned into Meth’s lab

# 48 Claustrophobic chorus

# 49 A Church of Scientology

# 50 Postman and delivery person Hell

