5 ways Hogwarts Legacy differs from the Harry Potter movies

Hogwarts Legacy has lastly been launched in all its glory, receiving optimistic critiques from gamers and content material creators alike. Whereas the weeks previous to the sport’s launch have been marred in controversy, Avalanche Software program’s brainchild appears to have held its personal, delivering a stable expertise — albeit with a couple of technical and optimization points.

Whereas some gamers are busy exploring each inch of the Scottish Highlands, others marvel how totally different the sport is in comparison with the Harry Potter films. Whereas Hogwarts Legacy principally stays true to the Wizarding World franchise, a couple of issues create a margin of dissimilarity between the 2.

Hogwarts Legacy vs. Harry Potter films: 5 variations between the 2

1) Portrayal of Slytherin home

In all the flicks, Slytherin is related to evil, with many college students believing that it’s a breeding floor for Darkish Wizards. A really compelling piece of proof bolstering this notion is offered within the first movie.

Throughout the Sorting Ceremony, Draco Malfoy is positioned by the Sorting Hat in Slytherin. Reacting to this, Ron Weasley says: “There’s not a witch or wizard who went unhealthy who wasn’t in Slytherin.” That is adopted by Harry requesting the hat to not put him in that home.

Moreover, in one of many books, The Boy Who Lived is described as considering that Slytherin college students regarded like “an disagreeable lot.”

In Hogwarts Legacy, nonetheless, this home is understood for its optimistic traits as nicely. If chosen as a companion for a number of the early sport quests, one of many protagonist’s closest mates is established as a member of Slytherin. College students from all 4 homes are additionally seen partaking in dialog and banter all around the faculty.

2) Historical magic

Hogwarts Legacy focuses on the protagonist getting access to an historic type of magic that’s unknown to most wizards. Whereas the flicks do speak about “love” as a common type of magic, the one talked about in Hogwarts Legacy is a bodily wielded entity, giving gamers the power to forged spells of devastating energy.

Historical magic will also be in comparison with a particular assault that may solely be utilized when its meter is absolutely charged.

3) Ollivanders in Hogsmeade

It’s broadly recognized within the Harry Potter films that Ollivanders is positioned in Diagon Alley. In truth, it is among the first locations Harry visits within the sequence to purchase his well-known phoenix feather wand from Garrick Ollivander.

Not solely is Diagon Alley not part of Hogwarts Legacy, however gamers will discover that Ollivanders is positioned inside Hogsmeade Village. Exterior sources do counsel that the store has a department in Hogsmeade as nicely, however the films by no means make clear that.

Furthermore, the proprietor of Ollivanders within the sport is Gerbold Octavius Ollivander, the grandfather of Garrick Ollivander. This might imply that the store is identical and solely its location has been modified.

4) Alohamora minigame

Alohomora is among the most generally recognized spells amongst Harry Potter followers, a lot in order that it is practically as common as Wingardium Leviosa. This incantation principally performs the identical function in Hogwarts Legacy and the Harry Potter film sequence.

Nonetheless, one thing that the neighborhood has just lately been complaining about is the minigame that seems every time gamers attempt to open a lock utilizing Alohomora.

The films did an ideal job of portraying this spell, as was demonstrated by Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone. Within the movies, all of the caster must do is level their wand at a lock, say the incantation, and it snaps open.

Nonetheless, Hogwarts Legacy has players use the spell in addition to take part in a minigame that requires them to have interaction in lockpicking in a really Skyrim-ish method.

Simply received the power to forged Alohamora.. and I hate the mini sport.. #HogwartsLegacy Simply received the power to forged Alohamora.. and I hate the mini sport.. #HogwartsLegacy

Many followers of the franchise are considerably sad with this characteristic, with some stating that it disrupts their sense of immersion. One participant even joked in regards to the minigame being the one purpose they didn’t give Hogwarts Legacy an ideal rating.

@HogwartsLegacy The vast majority of the Hogwarts Legacy neighborhood have been saying the samething. We want the flight controls for the broom and the alohamora minigame fastened. Having a mini sport removes the immersion and the controls for the broom is in contrast to I’ve ever seen however for the more severe. @HogwartsLegacy The vast majority of the Hogwarts Legacy neighborhood have been saying the samething. We want the flight controls for the broom and the alohamora minigame fastened. Having a mini sport removes the immersion and the controls for the broom is in contrast to I’ve ever seen however for the more severe.

NGL Hogwarts Legacy is 🔥 🔥 🔥 I’ve not loved a sport like this since Og Plinter Cell. With Actually 20+years of gaming. My one ang solely grievance Is utilizing alohamora and having to select the lock with the bizarre flip tables. So 9.75-10.

5) Levioso vs. Wingardium Leviosa

Wingardium Leviosa, the Levitation allure within the Harry Potter franchise, is sort of well-known amongst followers. The credit score for this principally goes to the primary film, which options an iconic scene the place Hermione Granger is attempting to show Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley how one can appropriately carry out the spell.

Whereas Wingardium Leviosa is portrayed to perfection in Hogwarts Legacy, gamers are certain to be confused in regards to the existence of one other levitation spell: Levioso. This one is used to droop one other individual within the air with none form of movement concerned and isn’t talked about within the films, or a minimum of not with the identical incantation.

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, members of Dumbledore’s Military are seen working towards one other variant of the Levitation allure referred to as Levicorpus. Whereas the books state that this one is used to dangle an individual by their ankles, the film exhibits its impact as being the identical as that of Levioso.

Nonetheless, even Levicorpus does not come with out its doubts because the similar spell is utilized in one other scene with Luna Lovegood, the place she blasts a Loss of life Eater away within the Division of Mysteries.

It is clear that Hogwarts Legacy is a magical expertise, which has been created utilizing the Wizarding World’s books and films as reference factors. The sport’s lore principally stays true to the novels and different supply materials like Pottermore or J.Okay. Rowling herself. As such, Hogwarts College’s look, together with the encircling Scottish Highlands, within the gaming title is fairly much like what’s described within the books.

Nonetheless, a couple of refined variations separate the Harry Potter films from Hogwarts Legacy, with the most important one being the latter is about within the 1800s.

