Indie video games at all times convey alongside a novel expertise, both with a novel artwork fashion, attention-grabbing characters, or a narrative design that leaves audiences shocked. These qualities assist indie video games stand other than the meeting line merchandise which can be AAA titles.

Many individuals sit up for stepping into indie video games, as they’re refreshing and are usually quick however impactful adventures. 2022 has already seen many examples of nice indie video games, with Stray taking the place as far as the very best of those titles, one that’s worthy of being acknowledged as Recreation of the Yr.

With solely 4 extra months left in 2022, you would possibly marvel if any good indie recreation titles are but to be launched, as the top of the yr typically sees an inflow of massive titles. I’m right here to let you know that there’s nonetheless a large number of indie video games to be enthusiastic about, and we’re going to check out 5 of those proper now.

Word: This text displays the author’s opinion.

5 nice indie video games which can be nonetheless due for launch in 2022

1) Slime Rancher 2

In case you loved Slime Rancher, chances are high that you simply’re trying ahead to the discharge of the sequel, Slime Rancher 2. You gained’t have to attend lengthy, as the sport is coming simply later this month, with a September 22, 2022 launch date, when it will likely be made obtainable on Early Entry for Xbox Collection X/S and Microsoft Home windows.

This primary-person life simulation indie recreation sees the return of Beatrix LeBeau because the protagonist as she heads out to discover a brand new location known as “Rainbow Island.” The gameplay stays a lot the identical as within the earlier recreation, with gamers having to construct a ranch and oversee the breeding of varied sorts of Slimes.

Slimes should be fed in order that they might produce “plorts,” which is an in-game foreign money and can be utilized to improve the ranch and its tools. Slimes additionally react and alter primarily based on how they’re fed and are available in numerous styles and sizes, with new ones being launched in Slime Rancher 2.

2) OXENFREE II: Misplaced Alerts

One other indie recreation sequel, OXENFREE II: Misplaced Alerts, is the second recreation within the OXENFREE sequence by developer Evening College Studios and writer Netflix. If the primary recreation is something to go by, it’s best to anticipate a ton of thriller, suspense, and supernatural spookiness from the sequel.

Protagonist Riley makes her method again to her hometown of Camena, 5 years after the occasions of the primary recreation. Following unusual radio indicators, she stumbles throughout a thriller that seems to be “greater than she bargained for,” which is a scary prospect, to be trustworthy.

Whilst you’re not required to play the unique to know OXENFREE II, it can supply added context for the sport. Your selections form the story on this narrative journey recreation, so be sensible along with your choices and assume not less than twice earlier than making any determination. The indie recreation is ready to be launched someday in 2022.

3) Little Satan Inside

Developer Neostream Interactive is engaged on an upcoming action-adventure indie recreation, Little Satan Inside. Set to be launched within the fourth quarter of 2022, the sport will arrive on Microsoft Home windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 after which on the Nintendo Swap and Xbox One later.

The sport follows the lives of explorers in a Victorian-inspired setting as they set out on a journey to find monsters and supernatural occasions. It’s performed from a third-person perspective and options open-world exploration, survival parts, and fight. Survival parts are usually not meant to be too hardcore, whereas gamers can use weapons like a sword, defend, and gun in fight.

The world consists of a various biome, with the narrative taking the characters to varied areas comparable to forests, swamplands, mountains, and deserts. As a part of the exploration component, there is no such thing as a quick journey, and also you’ll must manually journey to completely different areas, managing any difficulties alongside the best way.

4) Somerville

Somerville is a sci-fi indie recreation developed by Jumpship, who may even publish the sport when it releases later in 2022 (a particular launch date has not but been introduced). The sport takes place after some kind of disaster when alien creatures go to Earth and follows a protagonist making an attempt to reunite their household.

Jumpship is a studio co-founded by Dino Patti, who beforehand labored in Playdead. If that identify sounds acquainted, it is as a result of Playdead had been the builders behind the immensely well-liked indie recreation Limbo and Inside. Somerville actually shares sure similarities to those two video games, however it additionally appears to convey new parts of its personal.

For one, the sport options 3D gameplay and full cutscenes. One other new facet is that you simply gained’t be alone in Somerville, because the protagonist is accompanied by a canine all through the sport. My wager is that the canine seems to be some kind of hidden alien creature on the finish.

5) SEASON: A letter to the long run

SEASON: A letter to the long run is an open-world exploration recreation that’s being developed by Scavengers Studio. The developer debuted a trailer through the PlayStation State of Play occasion in June 2022, the place the discharge window was revealed to be Fall 2022 and that it’s going to arrive on PlayStation consoles and PCs.

This indie recreation seems spectacular, and its cel-shaded artwork fashion is used to create some really stunning environments. Exploration is on the coronary heart of the sport, the place the first goal appears to be simply going out, using round on a bicycle, and assembly numerous characters all through the world.

Performed from a third-person perspective, the sport alludes to a cataclysm that “washes all the things away,” which I believe is the driving power behind the story. Apart from this, particulars relating to the narrative stay truthful and few, whereas gameplay appears to revolve round exploring a wierd new world, recording movies or voice notes, and assembly new folks.

