City-building games let users put their creativity and architectural skills to the test. They allows players to plan and craft unique-looking monuments and buildings through which their brilliance can shine.

Building the grandest city among all that have stood the test of time releases a satisfying mood that fulfills the urge or the instinct to be an omnipotent, all-controlling being very well. Beyond that, city-building games provide endless strategic, decision-making, and micro-management fun, unlike any other genre.

Wave after wave of city-building games are released each year, and although all of them don’t leave a lasting impression, a few do turn out to be gems. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the upcoming city-building games that promise to be the next-gen builders.

Note: This article reflects the authors’ opinion.

5 highly-anticipated city-building games coming in 2022 and beyond

1) Robin Hood: Builders of Sherwood

Developer: Mean Astronauts

Mean Astronauts Releasing on: Demo available on Steam (Can be added to Wishlist)

Robin Hood: Builders of Sherwood is a masterfully created RPG action-adventure game that has a ton of city-building elements. Players take on the role of the legendary character of British lore, Robin Hood, and his fight against the tyranny prevailing over his homeland, Sherwood.

This particular city building game involves gunfights and a fair amount of RPG elements. It also involves plenty of construction and management features as Robin Hood steals from the affluent and brings back riches back to his humble settlement at Sherwood.

The demo version of Robin Hood: Builders of Sherwood is already out now available on Steam. Furthermore, the game can also be shortlisted right now, which means the full-version will be released soon.

2) Viking City Builder

Developer: Titan GameZ

Titan GameZ Releasing on: Early Access in the end of 2022

This particular city-building game takes players straight into medieval times when the Vikings ruled supreme. Viking City Builder delivers plenty of strategic gameplay elements in addition to city-building.

Viking City Builder promises to offer a superb photorealistic recreation of the dark and gloomy Viking era. The game straddles the lines between genres, having many different combat units to deploy on a massive campaign map. Combining realistic city-building with resource management and conflict, Viking City Builder is potentially a genre-defining city-building game.

The title has been under development for a long time now, with no fixed date of launch announced as of yet. However, according to rumors, early access is likely to start by Q4 of 2022.

3) Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Triskell Interactive Releasing on: TBA

Released in 1999, Pharaoh: A New Era is a legendary city-builder title in the sense that the game introduced a large-scale monument building feature for the first time. This feature alone was capitalized further upon and has spanned many genres.

The original Pharaoh game was well revered for its campaign mode, where players began as lowly ranked Egyptian officers. Initially, users can only create smaller buildings like trading outposts. Eventually, as the campaign progresses, players can rise up the ranks and become the almighty Pharaoh, which unlocks cool monument-building capabilities such as the Sphynx.

This particular city-building game is not only about monument building. Its campaigns features many interesting objectives which include building trade relations, defending against enemies, and much more.

Now, two decades later, the old-time classic game will be back in full 4K HD glory with over 50 missions and over 100 gameplay hours. Titled Pharaoh: A New Era, the game is still under development, and there is no fixed date yet when gamers can expect this new immersive take on Pharaoh.

4) Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 bit studios

11 bit studios Releasing on: TBA

When it was first released in 2018, Frostpunk went on to become a critically acclaimed society-survivor game that featured a blend of strategic, simulation, and city-building game elements in one coherent package. Players are thrown into a never-ending cold, harsh land with scarce resources, tasked with building a city.

Frostpunk is often considered a difficult game when it comes to building a city from scratch in an inhospitable wintery land. Each critical choice players make during the campaign matters in the long run as the city starts to come alive slowly and steadily.



Now, its sequel Frostpunk 2 is in the works and will once again toss the players into a harsh cold winterland. However, no definitive date for its release is out yet.

5) IXION

Developer: Bulwark Studios

Bulwark Studios Releasing on: 16 November 2022

IXION has a unique storyline where players take on the role of spaceship commander on a voyage with a group of survivors in search of a new homeland. Meanwhile, the gigantic spaceship is their home for the time being and players need to ensure that the survivors on board are taken good care of.

IXION has plenty of resource-gathering elements and locations to mine in the deep dark space. Players will also need to take good care of their mothership before any disaster strikes, in what promises to be a fascinating building-simulation hybrid set in the depths of the universe.



