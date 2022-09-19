The Tokyo Game Show 2022 was absolutely huge for Xbox Game Pass, with many titles revealed for the subscription service.

With Microsoft acquiring many studios and essentially owning some of the best gaming franchises in the world, they are going all in with the Xbox Game Pass. The publisher will be adding multiple Day 1 titles and fan-favorites to the service.

Players can expect action titles, adventure games, RPGs, and so much more to come to Xbox Game Pass over the next several months — the Tokyo Game Show confirmed a lot of it.

5 games from Tokyo Games Show that are set for Xbox Game Pass

1) Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive has sold over a million units as of August 2022 and is considered to be one of the most competitive fighting games around. The title acted as a reconstruction of the franchise, with several revamped mechanics and features. It originally released in June 2021, but will finally make its way to Xbox consoles.

Strive was originally a PlayStation and Windows exclusive title. A release date for the seventh mainline Guilty Gear entry on Xbox has not been confirmed, though it has a launch window of Q2 2023 for Xbox Game Pass.

2) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is one title that players can actually get their hands on now. It went live shortly after the announcement that it would be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Users of the service can experience the 2018 game that changed how Assassin’s Creed is played. Set in a mythological story in ancient Greece, players are tasked with reuniting their family and stopping the Cult of Kosmos.

They’ll run into the likes of Medusa and the Minotaur in this epic adventure that includes several RPG elements not seen in the franchise before. With Mirage recently announced, this is the perfect chance for players to catch up on the franchise or brush up on their assassin skills.

3) Deathloop

Deathloop is created by the studio behind the Dishonored series. In the game, players take on the role of Colt, who must take out eight designated targets before midnight or before dying himself, otherwise he’ll loop back to the start. There is also a multiplayer element where a player can be tasked with preserving the loop and stopping Colt.

It won Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards 2021 and was released as a PC and PS5 exclusive. Deathloop will finally come to Xbox Series X|S consoles via Xbox Game Pass on September 20, 2022.

4) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

There are a couple of titles revealed at the Tokyo Game Show that are coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day 1. The first of those is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a JRPG that is set in the world of Allraan and will arrive in 2023.

Players will come across humans, beastmen, elves, and more as they try to survive a war. It was the #1 funded Kickstarter game in 2020 and will finally come to players with immediate availability for those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

5) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released in early 2023. Players can try a demo right now on their console of choice and then Game Pass users can get the full version as soon as it launches. The title sees players control an unknown soldier in a fantasy recreation of the Later Han Dynasty.

Swordplay and battle tactics will be how the protagonist will defeat various deadly creatures and enemy soldiers. The player character will go from being a nobody to a hero hailed throughout the entire region.



