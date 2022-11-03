5 tips to defeat Scaramouche boss easily in Genshin Impact

Defeating Scaramouche in Genshin Influence 3.2 will likely be key to gathering necessary supplies for characters like Nahida and Layla. Taking this highly effective Weekly Boss down may be difficult, although, as he makes use of a ton of various highly effective assaults throughout his battle.

Followers might want to strategize after they battle this huge foe in the event that they wish to defeat him shortly. Fortunately, there are some suggestions and tips they’ll use to their benefit. The Scaramouche boss battle has some distinctive options that may permit avid gamers to beat him with ease.

Beating Scaramouche is not that troublesome in Genshin Influence

Genshin Influence gamers will be capable of tackle Scaramouche as a part of Sumeru’s newest storyline enlargement that was launched alongside the three.2 replace. This boss will present gamers with a critical problem because of Scaramouche’s dramatic Electro assaults and broad reaching AOE blasts.

5) Keep away from bringing Electro

Sumeru 3.2 leaks // Scaramouche boss battle,,,, goodbye Sumeru 3.2 leaks //Scaramouche boss battle,,,, goodbye https://t.co/LJ1XmIuzUl

Avid gamers will wish to keep away from bringing Electro characters to this battle, as in lots of phases, the harm they’re able to inflicting is not going to be beneficial. Resulting from Scaramouche’s Electro resistance, most harm of this sort will likely be vastly ineffective and even nullified.

Followers might want to change up their Genshin Influence workforce compositions earlier than getting into this boss battle and prioritize different parts like Pyro, Dendro, or Cryo.

4) Hold his a number of phases in thoughts

// scaramouche boss battle i simply seen which you could go up there, that is actually cool?? // scaramouche boss battle i simply seen which you could go up there, that is actually cool?? https://t.co/L1sLY6bG0l

Gamers might want to bear in mind the totally different phases of the Scaramouche boss battle in the event that they wish to defeat him shortly. They should strategize accordingly.

He has three totally different phases that he goes by way of earlier than he’s knocked out, and avid gamers might want to take him down three separate occasions earlier than they’ll declare rewards. Be certain to maintain topped up on therapeutic and vitality to have the ability to defeat him with ease.

3) Attempt to defeat his first part in a single cycle

When making an attempt to take Scaramouche down for the primary time in the course of the first part, gamers ought to prioritize dealing as a lot harm as they’ll and triggering his second part. If followers do not do that, Scaramouche will get again up with an improved moveset that may make it a lot tougher to defeat him.

2) Deliver a ranged character to the battle

Boss battle Scaramouche has a particular voiceline if Raiden dies within the battle Boss battle Scaramouche has a particular voiceline if Raiden dies within the battle 😭 https://t.co/ksgpZ2AbIx

Genshin Influence gamers might want to carry a ranged character to this battle in the event that they wish to make the battle simpler since, throughout Scaramouche’s final part, he’ll launch 4 Electro shielded drones that may be very troublesome to hit with a melee character.

Followers ought to be sure that they keep away from bringing an Electro ranged character for this as a result of destroying the drones with entities of that sort is sort of unattainable. For the final part, the really useful characters embrace Amber/Yoimiya or Pyro Catalyst customers, as they’ll deal tons of injury to the drones from a protracted distance.

1) Pay shut consideration to distinctive mechanics

There’s a distinctive mechanic that presents itself in the course of the second part of the Scaramouche battle, the place gamers will acquire management of the Neo Akasha Terminal. This little drone will comply with avid gamers round as they battle their opponent, dealing harm to him and draining down his defend.

Over time, the Neo Akasha Terminal will construct up a robust shot that may inflict huge harm to Scaramouche’s defend, and utilizing this assault will make the battle finish a lot quicker.

Firing the Neo Akasha Terminal in Genshin Influence (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Nevertheless, it’s doable to overlook this offensive maneuver. For this reason followers ought to be sure that they wait till the transfer is certain to land. To activate the assault, press the work together button or faucet the highlighted icon when the Neo Akasha Terminal is charged, then press the Elemental Talent button to fireplace it on the boss.

Utilizing this assault just a few occasions will permit gamers to carry Scaramouche right into a weak state the place he can simply be defeated in Genshin Influence.

