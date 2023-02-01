5 tips to beat triple Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impression 3.4 has an up to date Spiral Abyss lineup that encompasses a triple Maguu Kenki battle. Whereas it may appear threatening on paper, there are some suggestions that make the encounter simpler. These bits of recommendation will primarily deal with gameplay components since that common kind of knowledge is probably the most helpful for the common Traveler.

Casuals might wrestle with Genshin Impression 3.4’s triple Maguu Kenki lineup, so using all the following tips is of their greatest curiosity. Gamers can preserve training till they clear this Spiral Abyss bout in below 180 seconds.

Be aware: Some points of this text are subjective.

5 suggestions for gamers struggling to beat the triple Maguu Kenki lineup in Genshin Impression 3.4’s Spiral Abyss

1) Group up all of the enemies collectively

Doing one thing easy like dashing in direction of the blue Maguu Kenki and swapping characters ought to be sufficient to group the three enemies. There are a number of benefits to having all three foes subsequent to 1 one other:

Your AoE assaults can simply hit all enemies.

You must have a line of sight on all three of them, making reacting to their assaults simple.

There may be much less time spent operating from one foe to a different since they’re all grouped up.

Genshin Impression 3.4’s Spiral Abyss may be difficult for gamers with suboptimal builds. One of the crucial essential issues a participant can do to ensure that they may earn all Primogems from this problem is to clear the content material rapidly, so grouping up the triple Maguu Kenki lineup is very beneficial.

2) AoE assaults are immensely useful right here

Childe Worldwide is an instance of a workforce that should not have hassle with this battle (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Whereas robust single-target harm characters can defeat a triple Maguu Kenki, it is best to make use of a powerful AoE (Space of Impact) crew for effectivity’s sake. Groups like Childe Worldwide are wonderful for damaging all three foes without delay with out the participant having to maneuver in every single place.

Most AoE assaults from the playable solid have a reasonably small vary, which is why grouping up the three enemies from the earlier tip was important. These utilizing a great AoE workforce ought to be able to finishing this battle in a few minute or much less, relying on their effectivity.

3) Make the most of invincibility frames

Elemental Bursts and the startup of a touch each have invincibility frames. One Maguu Kenki can hit arduous, so bracing all three of their assaults may cripple a participant’s run altogether. Due to this, it is logical to benefit from invincibility frames at any time when potential.

This tip applies to all arduous Spiral Abyss fights, however one bears point out for casuals battling this new Genshin Impression 3.4 lineup. In case you want apply your timing, then do that on the one Maguu Kenki you battle in Inazuma, however take into account that its AI is completely different from the three within the Spiral Abyss.

It’s potential to clear this content material with out having an incredible healer or a shielder on the workforce.

4) They assault roughly each ten seconds

On the prime of your Genshin Impression display screen is a timer. Use it to see when one Maguu Kenki first assaults, and take into account that its subsequent assault might be roughly ten seconds later. That is the place the earlier invincibility frames tip turns out to be useful.

Exploiting the AI of those three enemies is pretty simple if the participant is aware of what to search for, and on this case, it is their assault timing. A talented gamer can simply dodge all their assaults and full the Genshin Impression 3.4 Spiral Abyss with out a lot trouble.

5) Shields and healers can tremendously assist lesser-skilled gamers

Zhongli’s shields will help lesser-skilled gamers from taking as a lot harm of their Spiral Abyss runs (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

If the timing is an excessive amount of for some Genshin Impression gamers to deal with, they need to attempt to incorporate a shielder like Zhongli or a devoted healer like Kokomi. The shields and therapeutic ought to offset a lot of the harm they might obtain in the event that they’re unable to always spam Elemental Bursts or dash between every enemy’s assaults.

