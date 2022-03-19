5 Tips and Tricks to get started in IGN’s Tunic

You might think that making a tunic is easy, but don’t be fooled by the cute art style. Check out IGN’s Tunic Tips and Tricks guide to learn everything you need to know to start your journey off on the right foot.

How to get started – 5 Essential Tips and Tricks for Getting Started in Tunic?

These five tips and tricks will help you get more of your favorite items, find hidden secrets in every environment, or boost important stats like Attack and Defense.

Stuck and need some help? Our complete Tunic Walkthrough will show you how to play through all of the main adventures, hard puzzles, boss fights, and the mysterious ending.

There is a full list of all the guides on our Tunic Wiki Guide.

1. In a new way:

Hold down the left trigger as if you were locking on to an enemy, and the camera will move up a little to show you a different angle and, maybe, more paths.

2. Take a walk when you can sprint.

As the game goes on, you’ll start to see how big the world around you is. To speed up, you can press and hold down the space bar (or A button if you have an Xbox controller). Sprinting is great because it won’t hurt your stamina, so you can run as far as you want to go.

3. Why run when you can go fast?

You can use the golden square platforms around the overworld to move quickly, but how to get them isn’t clear at first. On the platform, just hold A to get sped up to the… fast travel zone? You’ll first need to turn on the square pads in the overworld before you can use them.

4. Learn how to dodge, but keep an eye on your stamina, because you might get hurt.

Before you get your shield, you’re going to have to do a lot of dodging to avoid enemy attacks and stay alive. Endlessly avoiding, on the other hand, will quickly eat away at your stamina if you don’t pay attention. Stamina is important, so if you don’t have enough of it or the bar is flashing red, you’ll be completely open to enemy attacks and take more damage than normal.

It will let you jump and roll forward to avoid attacks if you press the space bar or the A button. As you kick off the ground, look for dust under you. This small moment of safety makes you immune to damage.

After you get the shield, be sure to keep an eye on the stamina bar as well. As long as your shield isn’t broken, you’ll still lose stamina from each blow that it blocks. Once you’re in the red, you’ll be completely open to being hurt all over again.

5. Collect more and more items

A bundle of flowers, some leaves, a tooth, and mushrooms are just a few of the things you’ll come across on your journey. You might not know what to do with them at first. To start with, the things look like they’re not worth very much. However, you can give them to the fox shrines in each location as an offer to improve things like your attack and defense skills and your potion and potion potions’ abilities.

That’s it!! For more such updates, stay connected with us!!