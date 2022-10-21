5 times xQc got into feuds with other streamers

Felix “xQc” is without doubt one of the greatest names within the content material creation world and instructions an enormous variety of followers. His Twitch channel has 11.3 million followers, making him the fifth most adopted channel on the platform. Twitchtracker additionally experiences that he at present has greater than 77,000 lively subscriptions.

This immense success, nonetheless, additionally comes with lots of caveats. Felix has been a part of feuds and beef with fellow streamers and content material creators for numerous causes. Listed below are a few of the extra outstanding clashes the Juicer was a part of throughout his illustrious streaming profession.

Cases when xQc clashed with different streamers

1) HasanAbi tierlist drama

xQc and HasanAbi bought right into a feud again in June 2022, after the previous put the political analyst within the B-tier of his streamer tier checklist. The streamer tier checklist meta was all the fad on the time, however this motion of putting Hasan within the B-tier didn’t go properly with the streamer, who lashed out through his alternate Twitter deal with.

HasanAbi’s tweet about playing (Picture through Twitter)

The left-wing political and social commentator took a dig at xQc’s playing streams and insinuated that the Canadian streamer was jealous of him for not having him on his stream as a visitor. With each the streamers reacting and replying to one another by way of streams, clips of the feud went viral on the web for weeks earlier than the 2 made up at Ludwig’s Mogul Cash Reside.

2) Breakup drama streamed reside

Breakups are very private issues, and each events normally wish to preserve issues below wraps for a wide range of causes. However final month, xQc and Adept’s relationship troubles had been broadcast over Twitch after the previous revealed sure particulars of the breakup to his viewers and insinuated that he had to decide on between his relationship and his household.

The act of talking about their breakup so publicly was clearly not one thing that Adept wished, and he or she made this clear throughout one among her subsequent streams whereas reacting to xQc’s rationalization. The drama got here to a head when each streamers bought on a Discord name throughout a livestream.

3) HasanAbi beef over Shi*Camp

A newer feud with HasanAbi occurred in September and was far more severe than the tier-list drama. The core motive for the meat was as a result of xQc canceled his look at QTCinderella’s streamer occasion, Shi*camp 2022. Like earlier than, HasanAbi took to his alternate account and made some selection feedback concerning the former Overwatch Professional for abandoning a reside occasion.

The tweet (Picture through Twitter)

Hasan clearly didn’t recognize the truth that his fellow streamer was not going to indicate up on the occasion and was of the opinion that xQc’s excuse for not attending an occasion like Shi*camp was very disrespectful to the organizers.

The excuse that the streamer had given was that Sodapoppin wouldn’t be attending, and subsequently he wouldn’t be going both. Right here is the Discord chat that was circulating on the web at the moment.:

The Discord chat in query (Picture through Discord)

The feud escalated when xQc reacted to the tweets and referred to as HasanAbi a snake of a buddy for what he alleged was an uninformed opinion about his private life.

4) Twitter spat with Ninja and Jessica

Again in 2020, xQc bought right into a Twitter combat with widespread Fortnite icon Tyler “Ninja” and Jessica Blevins over his “sweeties” remark after he was criticized for his opinion on streamers getting paid for doing charity streams.

@JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @StJude In fact I used to be going to reply sweetie, I used to be consuming breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I do know! It’s best to educate me a factor or 2 about fundraisers i am positive you understand a factor or two about elevating funds. I imply, these gucci baggage do not pay for themselves. @JessicaBlevins @DrLupo @StJude In fact I used to be going to reply sweetie, I used to be consuming breakfast, fueling up for a productive day. Not very relatable I do know! It’s best to educate me a factor or 2 about fundraisers i am positive you understand a factor or two about elevating funds. I imply, these gucci baggage do not pay for themselves.

The phrase didn’t sit properly with many, and Jessica herself referred to as him out for what many believed was a misogynist comment.

@Ninja @xQc X-It’s very clear you don’t respect ladies, or actually anybody with once more, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you wish to be sexist and act like as a result of I’m married to a profitable man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching girl, that’s your option to be that form of individual. @Ninja @xQc X-It’s very clear you don’t respect ladies, or actually anybody with once more, the trash, I’ve heard you spew. If you wish to be sexist and act like as a result of I’m married to a profitable man that it makes me a do-nothing mooching girl, that’s your option to be that form of individual.

The change instantly went viral as different web personalities began speaking about it, and earlier than lengthy, Ninja himself replied to the thread in protection of his associate. The feud began due to xQc’s claims about charity streams and creators getting paid for internet hosting them, but it surely was a correct on-line spat as Ninja got here in weapons blazing and referred to as him a “piece of shi*” in a now-deleted tweet:

“You have got zero clue the quantity of labor Jess does for our household and our enterprise, and when she desires to purchase a Gucci bag, she f***ing can as a result of she labored for it. We’ve donated thousands and thousands to charity and raised lots of of hundreds of {dollars}. Cease being a bit of s**t.”

5) Andrew Tate “debate”

Andrew Tate made an look on Adin Ross’s stream and had a heated dialogue with xQc, which was a turning level for Tate’s private fame on Twitch.

The streamer was one of many solely folks on the decision who was crucial of Tate’s views on ladies and their roles in a relationship, and the 2 clashed a number of instances throughout the dialogue. Tate’s misogynistic tackle ladies being inherently dangerous at driving and him evaluating his feminine associate to a automotive made xQc take a tough stance in opposition to his rhetoric.

The dialogue bought very heated, and Andrew Tate principally rage-quit the Discord name after repeated questions from the streamer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



