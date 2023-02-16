5 times Twitch star xQc did things on stream that could’ve ended with a ban

Felix “xQc” has cemented his legacy as one of many main avid gamers and streamers on Twitch along with his partaking character, top-tier gameplay, and an unwavering dedication to entertain his viewers every day.

His off-the-wall humor and wild on-stream antics have helped the French-Canadian “Juicer” earn over 11.5 million followers on the favored streaming platform since his debut in 2018.

Felix’s unpredictability has helped him turn out to be the fifth hottest streamer and the second hottest English content material creator on Twitch. Nonetheless, his outspoken character is a double-edged sword because the 27-year-old typically finds himself on the middle of controversies in addition to the recipient of bans.

Listed here are 5 moments that just about bought xQc banned for violating Twitch’s group pointers and insurance policies.

Notice: This text is subjective and displays the author’s views.

Exploring 5 moments that just about bought xQc banned from Twitch

1) Felix comes throughout a “graphic” t-shirt whereas livestreaming

xQc has needed to take care of a number of suspensions or threats of suspension on Twitch over the previous few months, with a possible infringement being clipped from a livestream that aired in September 2022.

The 20-second video featured the favored Twitch streamer shopping by a group of t-shirts and asking his viewers for his or her opinions on the identical. The clip began with Felix requesting his chat:

“Guys dont say L and W guys, how about you vote yay or nay if you would like me to take a look at it. I’ve a…”

The streamer abruptly lower himself off mid-sentence after realizing a t-shirt on the display screen featured two nude male statues. He shortly scrolled previous the product and exclaimed:

“Oh my god! What was that?”

After a couple of moments of being speechless, Felix repeatedly requested, “what was that?” The Twitch famous person then echoed the ideas of his viewers and performed off the potential Twitch ban by stating it was “good” that chat didn’t see the t-shirt in query.

2) The TV meta and DMCA strikes

Beginning in late 2021, Twitch noticed the rise of one in all its weirdest developments thus far – common streamers reacting to and watching cooking exhibits reside on stream.

Felix discovered himself on the middle of one more controversy after his broadcasts that includes Masterchef began gaining loads of notoriety. Put up a collection of criticisms from fellow streamers and viewers alike, Twitch warned xQc a couple of potential ban and DMCA strike if he continued to observe TV exhibits reside on stream.

After publicly defending himself on Reddit and sharing his views on the TV meta, he laughed off any potential strikes and bans and termed them as “foolish.”

In the meantime, a viewer despatched in a remark about how the TV meta was a sure-shot approach of getting banned. Whereas responding to them, Felix said:

“I will be sincere, I believe you’re simply completely incorrect.”

He went on to elucidate how the DMCA risk had existed for some time and nothing had occurred, earlier than calling Twitch the “Wild West.”

“With regards to different sh*t, it’s the Wild West [for DMCA strikes]. No one is aware of what’s going to stay and what received’t stick.”

3) Third-party response movies spell potential bans

November 2022 noticed Felix have fairly a couple of run-ins with potential Twitch bans after his TikTok response movies took an surprising flip in direction of inappropriate content material.

Whereas on his day by day scroll by TikTok throughout a reside stream, xQc stumbled throughout a sexually suggestive video. After being stunned by the ladies’s magnificence, the streamer took a while to compose himself earlier than scrolling by different movies.

“What is that this thirst trapping?”

This, nonetheless, wasn’t the primary time Felix unintentionally watched a TikTok video that got here up whereas livestreaming and featured inappropriate content material. Across the similar time-frame, he stumbled throughout one other semi-nude video.

4) xQc googles Ash Kash

November 26, 2022, noticed some of the hyped livestream collaborations when xQc and common American streamer Kai Cenat linked up on Twitch.

Throughout their dialog, Kai requested Felix if he knew who Ash Kash was, which prompted the latter to google the TikTok-star-turned-musician. Whereas her pictures on Google, xQc inquired about Ash and who she is earlier than Kai began screaming uncontrollably. The “Juicer” was perplexed and questioned:

“What occurred?”

Kai then proceeded to elucidate that he noticed a picture of Ash from an OnlyFans video of hers. Upon realizing the potential ban that would observe, xQc said:

“My coronary heart price cannot go up and down like that I am gonna [f*****g ] die on the display screen I am gonna get banned.”

5) Inappropriate anime image throughout Marbels on Stream

xQc unintentionally confirmed an inappropriate picture whereas taking part in Marbles on Stream (Picture through xQc/Twitch)

Felix’s newest run-in with a possible ban got here on February 6, 2023, when he was livestreaming the favored racing recreation, Marbles on Stream.

Whereas going a couple of common race along with his viewers, he was biking by individuals within the race when he unintentionally hovered over a consumer with an inappropriate anime profile image. Initially, neither Felix nor the viewers seen the picture in any respect, leading to it staying on display screen for an prolonged time frame.

Upon realizing what the pixelated image was, the Twitch star shortly hid it and was noticeably involved in regards to the penalties. In a bid to keep away from getting the banhammer, Felix proceeded to delete the VOD altogether and all footage from the livestream has since been deleted.



