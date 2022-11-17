5 times streamers collaborated with celebrities on livestream

Be it on YouTube or Twitch, streamers are shortly changing into synonymous with mainstream celebrities. With some creators boasting thousands and thousands of followers in a devoted fanbase, it’s not shocking to study that these streamers have usually caught the eye of celebrities and notable people.

On many events, celebrities have joined fingers with streamers to look on their channels, particularly on streams. Over the course of time, there have been a number of such notable cameos which have generated lots of clicks.

This text will look to discover 5 such content material creators who’ve had the chance to collaborate with mainstream celebrities.

5 streamers who have been joined by celebrities

1) Ninja and Drake

The primary entry to the record is probably essentially the most well-known one. In early 2018, standard Canadian musician/rapper Drake collaborated with Tyler “Ninja” to play Fortnite Battle Royale, which made for an epic feast for the followers.

The stream shortly went viral and had a peak viewership of over 630K, which was a file on the time for the best variety of concurrent viewers on a non-tournament stream. Following the incident, Ninja went on to achieve greater than 90K subscribers.

Drake was not the one superstar to play with Ninja that day as American rapper Travis Scott was additionally seen teaming up with the Twitch star.

2) AOC performs Amongst Us with Fable, Pokimane, and extra

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or just AOC, is a 33-year-old New York Congresswoman who occurs to be into video video games. It is not usually that one will get to see a politician dabble in streaming.

AOC turned among the many first notable politicians to check out streaming when she joined an Amongst Us foyer that includes the likes of Pokimane, Fable, HasanAbi, and DrLupo, amongst others.

It wasn’t the one event that she streamed, although, and has additionally performed League of Legends on stay broadcast.

3) IShowSpeed and Lil Nas X

The newest entry to the record comes within the type of standard YouTube streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” and American rapper Lil Nas X. The duo appeared on stream earlier this week, throughout their go to to London.

Though the rapper solely joined for a brief time period, each Darren and Lil Nas X went on to create a number of comical moments. Darren’s stream with the rapper went on to recover from 3.5 million views on the time of writing, making it one of the vital standard creator-celebrity collaborations.

4) Kai Cenat and 21 Savage

Kai Cenat and 21 Savage’s stream on the previous’s channel is the second most up-to-date entry on this record. Earlier this month, the UK-born rapper was invited to the AMP Home the place he was seen streaming with Kai Cenat.

At one level within the stream, Kai and 21 Savage wagered in opposition to one another earlier than enjoying a number of matches within the NBA 2K23. For these questioning, 21 Savage managed to win each bouts in opposition to Kai Cenat.

Their boradcast went on to garner lots of traction throughout the streaming neighborhood, with the duo producing lots of reactions. The stream has garnered over 4.3 million views because it went stay.

5) Aceu and Publish Malone

For the previous week Publish Malone has been streaming Apex Legends on Twitch for the advantage of a number of charitable organizations alongside a number of Apex gamers, with a complete of over $200,000 now raised. How will you not love this man. For the previous week Publish Malone has been streaming Apex Legends on Twitch for the advantage of a number of charitable organizations alongside a number of Apex gamers, with a complete of over $200,000 now raised. How will you not love this man. https://t.co/uvSustkdsH

Earlier this yr, Sentinels streamer Brandon “Aceu” had the chance to stream with standard singer Publish Malone. The latter had organized a four-day Apex Legends streaming occasion for charity, the place the streams have been titled Gaming For Love.

In one of many broadcasts, Sentinels member Aceu was invited to play with the rapper. Publish Malone, like many different celebrities, is an avid gamer who confirmed off his gaming abilities through the stream, which included a clutch gameplay to take down three of his opponents throughout a skirmish.

The 27-year-old rapper managed to boost over $200K through the four-day charity occasion.



