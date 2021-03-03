5 things you will want to see in this open-ended Pokémon game

On the occasion of a Pokémon Presents broadcast on the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon license, Nintendo presented a new and fascinating game: Pokémon Legends: Arceus. A new open world title that is revolutionizing an aging franchise. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is slated to be released on Nintendo Switch in early 2022 so we can imagine what this game will really look like.

5 things we’d love to see

Previously, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was only visible through a trailer. 2 minutes of a new story that allows us to discover an open world that seems huge, like The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. However, these first images did not convince all internet users, especially due to their relatively empty surroundings and trembling technology. But Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not expected for a few more months, the opportunity for game freaks to dispel fears and polish their gem. As for us, here are 5 things we would like to see there.

1) Pokemon everywhere

The main series of Pokémon got us used to spotting Pokémon absolutely everywhere. The tall grass is full of creatures of all kinds so the trainer facing them can add them to their collection or just gain experience on their own Pokémon. It would be great to discover a Pokémon legend: Arceus in an open world full of Pokémon. The game’s first images were relatively stingy with Pokémon, just revealing a fairly empty world with identical trees. A world like Detective Pikachu would be a lot nicer. It remains to be seen whether Game Freak will go with this idea.

2) sufficient technique

Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives full of promise. An open world where Trainers can roam free and catch wild Pokémon whenever they want. Exploration galore that would be fun with enough tech. And for good reason, the frame rate appears to be strawberry in these first few pictures. A fixed frame rate would be sufficient even if the level does not exceed the 30 FPS level. The 60 FPS do not have to be aimed for, other priorities have to be determined beforehand.

3) innovative struggles

For 25 years, Pokémon battles have been turn-based, at least in the main series. However, the first leaks suggest that this Pokémon Legends: Arceus would revolutionize all of that. An ATB meter like Final Fantasy VII Remake would have been imagined before it was abandoned. Despite everything, thanks to the arrival of a possible novelty, the turn-based turn would not be reproduced identically. It would be nice to find some real innovation and not an identical reproduction of the usual turn-based combat. The license is renewable, this is an opportunity to prove it.

4) decorations marking the spirits

Although the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sometimes has fairly empty environments, certain landscapes mark the ghosts. Between Mount Satori, the village of Ecaraille or the Korogu Forest, the game that launched the Nintendo Switch does not lack any breathtaking locations. Hopefully, Pokémon Legends Arceus does the same, offering postcard decorations in their own way. Especially since the title can sublimate any of its surroundings thanks to the small face of its creatures. Although the game takes over the Sinnoh region, Pokémon from other generations will also be included, starting with Brindibou, Moustillon and Héricendre.

5) well-designed mobility

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will obviously focus on exploring. Huge landscapes full of secrets just waiting to be explored. In addition, it would be nice to use the well thought-out mobility. While exploring on foot is satisfactory, in a world where Pokémon are of all kinds, it would be all the more enjoyable to get them to work. Especially since the series goes in this direction from the start with the CS, then with the PokéMontures. It would be just amazing to cross the skies of this vast world on the back of Noarfang or Etouraptor. For horse racing enthusiasts, enjoy gallop or mammochon rides.