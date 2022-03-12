5 Things You Must Know Before Playing Triangle Strategy

If you think Triangle Strategy is going to be like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics, then you’re going to have a hard time. It’s not like that. The new turn-based strategy game from Square Enix isn’t either of those things. Tactics and Octopath have a lot of influence on this game, but Triangle is very different from both of them in every way. Check out these tips if you want to play the game.

1. Let your allies die so that you can get rid of them.

Everybody who’s played the old Fire Emblem games knows that if you’re playing on permadeath, you should reload the game right away if one of your units dies. When you play a turn-based strategy game, there are a lot of chapters, and even a single character can cause a lot of pain on hard maps.

There is no death in Triangle, and the game is harder because of it. Do not punish yourself by reloading when one of your troops dies. Because they weren’t a big part of the game during certain maps, they’ll be fine.

2. Watch your back.

If you backstab someone in this game, you can take even more damage from them. You can backstab and attack your character twice when they are surrounded by enemies on both sides. Do not want this to happen. It is up to you when your turn is over. You can choose which way to stand. As a general rule, you want your back to be facing a wall or another friend.

There is still a chance that you will be stabbed by archers who are above you. Do not think your back is always safe because of this flaw.

3. Moving in order is important.

Bar: Check order numbers on units a lot. Keep an eye on the screen bar at the bottom and look at it often. There are a lot of people to keep track of at once, but it’s important for your army to stay alive. Whether or not your tank has a lot of defence doesn’t matter if there are a lot of enemies attacking before your healer can get there.

Use Serenoa or Jens to stop the enemy from taking their turn. Alternatively, you can use Benedict’s power to make an ally move right away.

4. Height is important.

As a general rule, if you’re on top of your opponent, your attacks will do more damage. Make sure you’re not far above the enemy. If you’re too high, some attacks and abilities won’t work even if you’re right next to an enemy unit.

5. Early on, taunt. Taunt a lot.

In the past, I’ve had a lot of bad luck with maps where faster enemies would hurt my characters before they could move or heal. When you give Erador the Vanguard Scarf, which makes sure that your most durable character gets the first move in a fight, you can fix this. With his small AoE, he can get the attention of the closest enemies. Then, you can move the rest of your army and not worry that they’ll all be killed right away.

The Bottom Line

That’s all about it!! In Triangle, you can sway your party members’ opinions by talking to them before major story votes. Be aware that not everyone is your friend in the game. For more such gaming updates, you can stay in touch with us!!