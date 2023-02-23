5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The federal government’s newest estimate of financial progress is available in larger than anticipated, Meta plans extra layoffs, and Nvidia shares surge after reported its income forecast for the present quarter got here in above expectations. Right here’s what traders must know at this time.

1. The Economic system Grows Sooner Than Anticipated

In its second estimate of fourth quarter gross home product (GPD), The Bureau of Financial Evaluation reported the financial system grew at an annual price of two.7%, in comparison with projections of two.5% after rising 3.2% within the third quarter. Individually, the Labor Division reported preliminary jobless claims for state unemployment advantages fell by 3,000 to 192,000 within the newest week ended Feb. 18. Economists had anticipated them to extend.

2. Nvidia Forcasts AI Growth, Shares Rise

Nvidia (NVDA) shares surged 8% after the chipmaker reported its income forecast for the present quarter got here in above expectations. In a press release, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated “AI is at an inflection level, organising for broad adoption reaching into each business. From startups to main enterprises, we’re seeing accelerated curiosity within the versatility and capabilities of generative AI.” Shares are up 45% thus far this yr.

3. Meta Platforms Plans Extra Layoffs

Meta Platforms is reportedly planning a contemporary spherical of job cuts that would have an effect on 1000’s of employees. That follows final yr’s job cuts of greater than 11,000 workers or 13% of its workforce as its prices soared and Meta confronted a weak advert market.

4. Tesla Will Transfer Its World Engineering Headquarters to California

CEO Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced Tesla will make its world engineering headquarters in California. Tesla had moved its company headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas in December of 2021.

5. Dan Loeb’s Third Level Will Launch a Proxy Battle at Bathtub & Physique Works

Dan Loeb’s Third Level hedge fund will launch a proxy battle at Bathtub & Physique Works (BBWI) to deal with what the activist investor says is extreme govt pay and lagging monetary efficiency. Third Level revealed its 6% stake within the firm in December.